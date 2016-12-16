Howard Spiva Calls On Fellow Attorneys and Pediatricians To Put Heads In Helmets

With car wrecks being the leading cause of brain injuries in kids, Savannah Personal Injury Attorney Howard E. Spiva is on a quest for every kid in America to wear a helmet while riding in a car seat â to prevent traumatic brain injuries.

With help from his fellow trial attorneys, Georgia injury lawyer Howard E. Spiva is on a mission to expand the Heads in Helmet program to every city in America and put as many helmets as possible on children to prevent head injuries -- and not just when they're riding bikes.



Spiva believes that the potential for traumatic brain injury can be further reduced if kids wear helmets in the car. As he explains, helmet use has significantly reduced the frequency of traumatic brain injury among young bicycle riders -- but now, most of these injuries involve kids riding in car seats.



Sparked by his concern about the devastating impact traumatic brain injuries can have on a child's life, Mr. Spiva created the [Justice 4 Children Foundation and Heads in Helmets program](http://headsinhelmets.com/the-mission/) in 1999. Since then, SpivaÂÂs Heads in Helmets campaign has given helmets to tens of thousands of children, and now, his goal is to reach hundreds of thousands of children, all across America.

ÂÂOur mission is to protect children from brain damage by providing FREE safety helmets to kids across America." says director and founder, Attorney Howard Spiva. "According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, helmets reduced kidÂÂs bike-related head injuries by about 80%. I figured car accident injuries could also be reduced if kids wore safety helmets in their car seats.ÂÂ

[The charity has been featured on the evening news and local TV stations](https://youtu.be/4Kw-LJ42aT0), as well as numerous radio interviews and magazine & newspaper articles.



The Heads in Helmets campaign has accomplished quite a bit these last several years, but to truly extend his reach, Spiva needs the assistance of fellow attorneys. The Justice 4 Children Foundation has invited numerous legal professionals to team up with pediatricians to raise awareness and provide free helmets. Even a single helmet can make a huge difference in the life of a child, so the more lawyers who join the effort, the better.





Mr. SpivaÂÂs efforts have been aided by recognition from the American Association for Justice (AAJ) as part of their Trial Lawyers Care initiative. Members of AAJ, the worldÂÂs largest plaintiffsÂÂ lawyer association, were introduced to Spiva and his Heads in Helmets charity and encouraged to join.



[The Sloan, Hatcher, Perry, Runge, Robertson & Smith Law Firm](http://www.sloanfirm.com/) became the first national ambassadors of the Heads In Helmets program in June 2013. Since then, its attorneys and volunteers have custom-fitted and distributed more than 7,800 free safety helmets during festivals, church fairs, health and safety expos, and other special events in northeast Texas and the greater Houston area.



ÂÂWe love showing kids that wearing a safety helmet is cool. We have attorney Howard Spiva of Savannah, Ga., to thank for starting this program. And we encourage other law firms, businesses, schools, churches, hospitals and anyone who cares about the health and safety of children to get involved in Heads In Helmets,ÂÂ commented Kevin Fullen, National and Texas Ambassador for Heads In Helmets and administrator for The Sloan FirmÂÂs Longview and Houston offices.



ÂÂI have seen the worst of the worst, and the most tragic outcomes of catastrophic brain injuries in children,ÂÂ explained Spiva. ÂÂIt sickens me to know these horrific deaths and lifelong trauma were so easily preventable. Lawyers are invited to learn more about our program and discover how to help kids in their own community.ÂÂ



About the Justice For Children Foundation



The Justice For Children Foundation, Inc. is a Registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation with a primary mission to help prevent brain injuries in children by providing free safety helmets and safety information to parents. To learn about the Justice 4 Children Foundation and the Ambassador program, see http://www.headsinhelmets.com/ambassadors/



About Howard Spiva

Howard Spiva is the founder of Spiva Law Group PC, is a Georgia Personal Injury Law Firm, with offices in Savannah, GA. For 32 years the attorneys at Spiva Law Group have been dedicated to handling claims involving children, and cases of serious injury and complex damage, including catastrophic personal injury, traumatic brain injury and claims of wrongful death. Spiva Law Group represents no insurance companies and is dedicated solely to the representation of injured and deceased persons. For more information on Spiva Law Group, visit the firmÂÂs website at http://spivalaw.com or contact Howard Spiva at (912) 920-2000.





