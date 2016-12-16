       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Education & Training


Motivational Speaker For Teachers Gives High Energy Professional Development

Motivational speaker for teachers shares the importance of delivering and providing great professional development to educators.

ID: 513333
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Global Insight Productions has been in the education world since it announced the launch of professional development for teachers and educators back when the company was launched in 2000. It's product is emotionally charged professional development for teachers and educators with a focus on honoring them and making them feel like true heroes. Find out more at http://TeachersAreHeroes.com.

Currently, many professional development speakers talk about things like common core, classroom management and differentiated instruction among other things. Many teachers have claimed to come out of professional development feeling frustrated, uninformed and uninspired. Motivational Speaker and Educational Consultant Mark Anthony Garrett, makes a point of saying "I wanted to create professional development that was totally unforgetable."

Mark Anthony Garrett continues, "Where you'll likely to see our competitors doing the same old thing, we wanted our focus to be on providing professional develop that was fun, exciting, high energy, emotionally stimulating and relevant to what teachers are facing. The goal is not only to provide content for the mind, but also the spirit. Following the status quo and being average will never be good enough and is totally unacceptable. We must inspire our teachers by helping them to remember WHY they became educators and give them cutting edge strategies to be the very BEST that they can be. Ultimately, we knew this approach was going to be a game changer because our professional development helps teachers to recharge their batteries, stay motivated when they feel like giving up, empower their students, and gain a higher level of self-efficacy."

Mark Anthony Garrett knows first hand the benefit of having a motivated, inspired and caring teacher in his life. As a former special needs child himself, his 3rd grade special education teacher, Ms. Betty Jean Ritchie, told Mark that he was significant, to never give up on life, and that she believed in him. These words empowered Mark to become a professional speaker and business man who transforms peoples lives for the better.



Mark Anthony Garrett welcomes the opportunity to provide professional development for educational conferences, local schools and school districts.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting http://TeachersAreHeroes.com.



More information:
http://www.teachersareheroes.com



Keywords (optional):

great, professional, development, educators, providing, delivering, speaker, teachers, shares, importance,



Company information / Profile:

Global Insight Productions, LLC
http://www.teachersareheroes.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

1-614-732-3568



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/16/2016 - 06:28
Language: English
News-ID 513333
Character count: 2556
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Global Insight Productions, LLC
Ansprechpartner: Mark Anthony Garrett Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Reynoldsburg
Telefon: 1-614-732-3568

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 15/12/2016

Number of hits: 58

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Education & Training




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.905
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 10
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 179


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z