MageWorx Released Multi Fees extension for Magento 2

MageWorx has announced the release of new advanced Magento products. The company has recently developed Magento and Magento 2 Multi Fees Extensions, which have brought the functionality of eCommerce Magento stores to the brand new level.

MageWorx is a renowned company, which has been working on the development of high quality extensions for Magento 1 and Magento 2 for several years already. They managed to demonstrate great results that have been duly appreciated by the online store owners and their customers.



One of the products the company has introduced is Magento 2 Multi Fees Extension. It helps drive more sales and increase the average order value by providing customers with a rich choice of extra services, which include, but are not limited to Extended Warranty, Rush Delivery, Gift Wrap, Signature, Product Insurance, Check Commissions, Extended Warranty and more. These features help improve the shopping experience of customers. The extension, which is available here , ensures extra service and product fees, 3 fee input types, conditions to display and hide extra fees, flexible tax calculation settings. It is also possible to add customers messages and customize the description and name of any fee. Some features of the new extension are still under development and will soon be offered to the clients of the company. These include Shipping and Payment Method Fees as well as Advanced Tax Settings for Extra Fees.



Speaking about Magento Multi Fees Extension, it is fully compatible with all Magento Security Patches, which is a benefit for the prevailing amount of Magento eCommerce owners. According to the reviews of customers, who have already tested the product, this is the solution that really works. The extension one can find on this page helps increase the average order value, bringing higher profits for an online store. By using this product, the companys clients can now create additional fees for extra services, which include Gift Wrap, Rush Delivery, Signature, Insurance, Check Commissions to mention a few. These fees are displayed prior and during the checkout. Apart from that, Magento Multi Fees Extension offers flexible product fee conditions, 5 input type product fee positions, advanced product fee price types, payment and shipping method fees, the ability to specify multi fees block position on the cart page and define tax classes for any product fee.





Both Magento extensions developed and introduced by MageWorx come with free lifetime support, bug fixes and updates, 30-days money back guarantee and 100% Open Source. Additionally, the company offers the 50% discount to those clients, who wish to upgrade from Magento 1 to Magento 2 without any hassle and waste of time.



About the Company:



MageWorx is a renowned and popular company, which has been engaged in the development of trendy and advanced Magento 1 and Magento 2 extensions. The company uses modern web design technologies, tools and trends to make it possible for their clients to create functional and valuable eCommerce Magento stores. They employ the professional team of web developers, who are experienced and skilled in the niche.



