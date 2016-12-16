(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Medigene AG
Medigene participates at four national and international conferences in January
2017
Martinsried/Munich, 16 December 2016. Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard)
announces its participation at four upcoming scientific and investor
conferences:
* Ringberg Conference 2017
Date: 03 January 2017
Location: Schloss Ringberg, Tegernsee, Germany
Dr. Markus Dangl, Senior Vice President Research & Pre-Clinical
Development, will give a presentation on the topic: "TCRs and neoantigens: The
perfect solution for personalized cancer immunotherapy?"
* Oddo Forum
Date: 05 - 06 January 2017
Location: Lyon, France
* J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: 09 - 12 January 2017
Location: San Francisco, USA
* Phacilitate, Cell & Gene World 2017
Date: 17 - 20 January 2017
Location: Miami, USA
Medigene's Senior Vice President Medical Affairs & CMO, Dr. Kai
Pinkernell, will present on 18 January 2017 a case study in the session:
"Optimizing preclinical data packages for efficient cell & gene therapy clinical
translation"
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard) is a publicly listed
biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The
company is developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to
target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-
clinical development. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T
cell-based immunotherapies.
For more information, please visit www.medigene.com
Contact Medigene AG
Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,
email: investor(at)medigene.com
