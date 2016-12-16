Medigene participates at four national and international conferences in January 2017

Medigene participates at four national and international conferences in January

2017

Martinsried/Munich, 16 December 2016. Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard)

announces its participation at four upcoming scientific and investor

conferences:





* Ringberg Conference 2017

Date: 03 January 2017

Location: Schloss Ringberg, Tegernsee, Germany

Dr. Markus Dangl, Senior Vice President Research & Pre-Clinical

Development, will give a presentation on the topic: "TCRs and neoantigens: The

perfect solution for personalized cancer immunotherapy?"



* Oddo Forum

Date: 05 - 06 January 2017

Location: Lyon, France



* J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: 09 - 12 January 2017

Location: San Francisco, USA



* Phacilitate, Cell & Gene World 2017

Date: 17 - 20 January 2017

Location: Miami, USA

Medigene's Senior Vice President Medical Affairs & CMO, Dr. Kai

Pinkernell, will present on 18 January 2017 a case study in the session:

"Optimizing preclinical data packages for efficient cell & gene therapy clinical

translation"







Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard) is a publicly listed

biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The

company is developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to

target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-

clinical development. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T

cell-based immunotherapies.



For more information, please visit www.medigene.com



Contact Medigene AG

Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,

email: investor(at)medigene.com





