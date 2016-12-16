       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Lex van Overmeire nominated as a member of Van Lanschot's Supervisory Board

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 16 December 2016

Van Lanschot today announced the intention of its Supervisory Board to nominate
Lex van Overmeire as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Lex van Overmeire, a Dutch national, (1956) is a chartered accountant and worked
at EY in the Netherlands until 30 June 2016. During his career, he managed the
external audits of a number of financial institutions. DNB has agreed to the
proposed appointment of Lex van Overmeire as a member of the Supervisory Board.

The proposal to appoint Mr Van Overmeire will be tabled at an Extraordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 's-Hertogenbosch on 30 January
2017, at 10.00 am. The agenda and further details, including a biography, are
available on our website at https://corporate.vanlanschot.nl/egm.


Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations(at)vanlanschot.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations(at)vanlanschot.com
Van Lanschot is the oldest independent bank in the Netherlands with a history
dating back to 1737. Van Lanschot, a wealth manager operating under the Van
Lanschot, Kempen & Co and Evi van Lanschot brand names, is active in Private
Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and
creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot NV is listed on Euronext
Amsterdam.

http://hugin.info/133415/R/2065801/775498.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Van Lanschot via GlobeNewswire






0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z