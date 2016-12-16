Lex van Overmeire nominated as a member of Van Lanschot's Supervisory Board

's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 16 December 2016



Van Lanschot today announced the intention of its Supervisory Board to nominate

Lex van Overmeire as a member of the Supervisory Board.



Lex van Overmeire, a Dutch national, (1956) is a chartered accountant and worked

at EY in the Netherlands until 30 June 2016. During his career, he managed the

external audits of a number of financial institutions. DNB has agreed to the

proposed appointment of Lex van Overmeire as a member of the Supervisory Board.



The proposal to appoint Mr Van Overmeire will be tabled at an Extraordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 's-Hertogenbosch on 30 January

2017, at 10.00 am. The agenda and further details, including a biography, are

available on our website at https://corporate.vanlanschot.nl/egm.





Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations(at)vanlanschot.com



Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations(at)vanlanschot.com

Van Lanschot is the oldest independent bank in the Netherlands with a history

dating back to 1737. Van Lanschot, a wealth manager operating under the Van

Lanschot, Kempen & Co and Evi van Lanschot brand names, is active in Private

Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and

creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot NV is listed on Euronext

Amsterdam.



http://hugin.info/133415/R/2065801/775498.pdf







