Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
Trond Berger, CFO of Schibsted ASA, bought on 15 December 2016 10,000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 163.50 per share. After the transaction, Berger and close affiliates holds 4,293 A-shares and 28,455 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.
Oslo, 16 December 2016 SCHIBSTED ASA
Espen Risholm IRO
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
