       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

ID: 513342
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Trond Berger, CFO of Schibsted ASA, bought on 15 December 2016 10,000 B-shares
in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 163.50 per share. After the transaction,
Berger and close affiliates holds 4,293 A-shares and 28,455 B-shares in
Schibsted ASA.



Oslo, 16 December 2016
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.schibsted.com/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/16/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 513342
Character count: 1054
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Schibsted
Stadt: Oslo


Number of hits: 74

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.908
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 10
Mitglied(er) online: 6
Gäste Online: 219


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z