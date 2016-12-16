Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Trond Berger, CFO of Schibsted ASA, bought on 15 December 2016 10,000 B-shares

in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 163.50 per share. After the transaction,

Berger and close affiliates holds 4,293 A-shares and 28,455 B-shares in

Schibsted ASA.







Oslo, 16 December 2016

SCHIBSTED ASA



Espen Risholm

IRO



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







