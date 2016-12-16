Novartis bolsters innovative dermatology portfolio through acquisition of Ziarco Group Limited

* Acquisition to add a once-daily oral H(4) receptor antagonist, ZPL389, to

treat atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, to the Novartis industry-

leading pipeline



* Investigational ZPL389 showed a clinically and statistically significant

improvement of eczema lesions, leading to a 50% reduction in EASI score

compared to placebo after eight weeks of treatment with a favorable safety

profile



* Eczema is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition affecting millions of

children and adults worldwide[1] with an unmet need for effective and safe

oral treatments



Basel, December 16, 2016 - Novartis announced today that it has entered into a

definitive agreement for the acquisition of Ziarco Group Limited, a privately

held company focused on the development of novel treatments in dermatology. This

acquisition would add a once-daily oral H(4) receptor antagonist in development

for atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly known as eczema, to complement the growing

Novartis dermatology portfolio and pipeline. The transaction is subject to

customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The financial

details of this transaction are not disclosed.



Ziarco's lead investigational product, ZPL389, is a potential first-in-class

oral treatment for moderate-to-severe eczema. Eczema is a chronic, itchy,

inflammatory skin condition found in millions of children and adults

worldwide[1]. In addition, it is associated with sleep loss and a significant

reduction in quality of life[2]. Currently, no safe, effective, and well-

tolerated oral treatments are available for the moderate-to-severe form of this



condition.



"There is an unmet need for innovative, effective and safe oral treatment

options for people living with eczema," said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head,

Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We are proud of our

dermatology capabilities shown by the recent successful launches of Cosentyx and

Xolair. Now we're excited about a potential new medicine for people with eczema

through the acquisition of Ziarco and the addition of a first-in-class oral H(4)

receptor antagonist to our growing pipeline."



In a proof of concept study, ZPL389 showed a clinically and statistically

significant reduction of eczema. After eight weeks of treatment, the compound

reduced the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score by 50% (placebo: 27%,

(p=0.01)) in a study of 98 patients. In addition, there was a statistically

significant improvement in SCORing Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD) and body surface

area (BSA) scores affected by eczema for ZPL389. The study also showed a

decrease in itching, which was numerically greater in the active treatment arm.

Both the EASI and SCORAD sub-scores related to itching showed positive results

and there was a statistically significant decrease in sleep loss for the active

comparator. Itch is a major cause for sleep loss in eczema patients[2]. In

clinical studies conducted to date, ZPL389 has a favorable safety profile.



Eczema poses a significant burden on health-care resources and patients' quality

of life with recent data showing that its prevalence is still increasing[3].

Eczema affects up to 10% of the population in the US alone[4],[5], with

approximately 15% of children and 70% of adults having the moderate-to-severe

form of the disease[6]. Treatment does not cure eczema but can control symptoms

and potentially improve quality of life[7].



About the Novartis dermatology portfolio

Novartis is committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of patients living

with dermatological conditions and improving their overall quality of life by

providing innovative medicines. The Novartis Dermatology portfolio includes

Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis and

Xolair (omalizumab) for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria.



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "to add," "to treat," "pipeline," "investigational," "agreement

for the acquisition," "would," "subject to customary closing conditions,"

"potential," "excited," "committed" or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential completion of the announced acquisition of

Ziarco Group Limited, or regarding potential marketing approvals for ZPL389, or

regarding potential future revenues from ZPL389 and the other products in the

Novartis dermatology portfolio. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of

these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the proposed

acquisition will be completed in the expected form or within the expected time

frame or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that Novartis will be able to

realize any of the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a

result of the acquisition. Neither can there be any ZPL389 will be submitted or

approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any

guarantee that ZPL389 or the other compound in the Novartis dermatology

portfolio will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

management's expectations regarding ZPL389 could be affected by, among other

things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally, including an unexpected failure to obtain necessary government

approvals for the acquisition of Ziarco Group Limited, or unexpected delays in

obtaining such approvals; the potential that any other closing conditions for

acquisition of Ziarco Group Limited might not be met; the potential that the

strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the acquisition of

Ziarcro Group Limited may not be realized or may take longer to realize than

expected; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including

unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical

data; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; general economic and industry conditions; competition in

general; global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing

pricing pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other

risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with

the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information

in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to

update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



References

[1] Bieber T. Atopic Dermatitis. N Engl J Med. 2008;358:1483-1494

[2] Patel T. et al. Nocturnal Itch: Why do we itch at night? Acta Derm Venereol.

2007;87:295-298

[3] Nutten S. Atopic Dermatitis: Global Epidemiology and Risk Factors. Ann Nutr

Metab. 2015;66(suppl 1):8-16

[4] Silverberg et al. Adult eczema prevalence and associations with asthma and

other health and demographic factors: A US population-based study. J Allergy

Clin Immunol. 2013; 132 (5): 1132-1138.

[5] Shaw TE, Currie GP, Koudelka CW, Simpson EL. Eczema Prevalence in the United

States: Data from the 2003 National Survey of Children's Health. J. Invest.

Dermatol. 2001; 131:67-73.

[6] Hanifin JM, Reed ML. A population-based survey of eczema in the United

States. Dermatitis. 2007;18(2):82-91.

[7] American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) website. Atopic Dermatitis. Available

at: https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/eczema/atopic-dermatitis#treatment. Last

accessed December 2016



