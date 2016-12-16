Norsk Hydro: Hydro acquires Vale's remaining shares in Paragominas

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Hydro completed the acquisition of Vale's remaining shareholding in Mineração

Paragominas S.A. (MPSA) on 15 December 2016. The transaction is the second and

final step of the MPSA put/call arrangements agreed in 2011 in connection with

Hydro's acquisition of the majority of Vale's aluminium assets in Brazil. Hydro

now owns 100% of MPSA's shares.



Hydro's net payment, after adjustments resulting from the completion of

outstanding contractual arrangements with Vale, was USD 113 million. Hydro

expects the transaction to have a positive impact for Bauxite & Alumina of

approximately USD 45 million on its result in the fourth quarter of 2016, of

which USD 30 million will be excluded from underlying earnings.



