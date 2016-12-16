New study on Europe Embedded Analytics Market Projected to Grow at a Stronger Percentage through 2021

The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market and industry-specific challenges. The report aims to strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market .



A new report focusing on the embedded analytics market has been added to Market Research Hubs report offerings, describing that enterprises are now connecting the power of analytics in making real-time decisions, improving the quality and increasing the profitability of the organization. These have leveraged the demand of embedded analytic applications worldwide. The report is titled as Europe Embedded Analytics Market Report 2016 which focuses on Europes market along with Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy, Benelux and Spain during the forecast period 2011-21. This 114-pages embedded analytics industry research report is a resource which provides technical and financial details of the industry.



Firstly, the report provides an overview of embedded analytics along with its classification and applications. Basically, it is the use of reporting and analytic capabilities in transactional business applications. These capabilities can exist outside the application; reusing the analytic infrastructure built by many enterprises, but must be simply accessible from inside the application without forcing users to switch between systems. The integration of a business intelligence (BI) platform with the application architecture will enable users to select where in the business process the analytics should be embedded.



The market is further classified by deployment model into-On-premises and On-cloud. On the other hand, applications of embedded analytics include:



Marketing

Finance

Operations

Sales

Human Resources and others



The digitalization of employee data and payroll processes have also driven the growth of the embedded analytics market. HR managers can analyze data in real time and come up with effective decisions that improve overall employee assignation, retention and satisfaction.





The report studies that, the advent of big data and Intenet of Things (IoT), growing dependence on mobile phones, personal computers and increasing demand for infused analytics in business applications are the driving forces of embedded analytical tools. These factors have influenced the global market and expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Europe holds a 10% market share; however, North-America holds the largest portion of the overall market.



In the next part, the report analyzes the manufacturing cost. This process analyses thoroughly with respect to three points including raw materials, equipment suppliers and manufacturing associated costs. Embedded analytics market comprises key vendors such as Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, IBM Corporation, Sisense, Inc., Microstrategy, Inc., SAP SE, Logi Analytics, Inc., Qlik Technologies, Tibco Software, Inc., Birst, Inc. and Information Builders.





