King Products announces release of their new LMS King learning management system

King Products, a pioneer in the provision of Joomla customizations services, has released the new LMS King learning management system, the most fully featured Joomla LMS system on the market.

Educational institutions and teachers will find this integrated suite of Joomla extensions can handle e-mails, chat, file sharing, feedback, profiles, translation utility, media management and many other aspects of creating and managing e-learning applications.



With the LMS King Learning Management System users can set up Certification Paths. It has wizards, import features, track time and perform user profile management as well as a host of other great features. Built from the ground up specifically for the latest Joomla 3 platform, this is an easy to use framework where subject management experts can easily build out effective e-learning courses.



For more details including pricing and a free demo go to http://www.king-products.net . For a limited time, the professional version of LMS King learning management system can be purchased for the basic price.



Rob Joyce

King Products

Phone: +1 (845) 233-6548

Address: 385 Columbia St, Fall River, Massachusetts 02721

Email: rob(at)king-products.net





http://www.king-products.net/landing-page/



King Products

Date: 12/16/2016 - 11:04

Language: English

