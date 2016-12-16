King Products announces release of their new LMS King learning management system

King Products, a pioneer in the provision of Joomla customizations services, has released the new LMS King learning management system, the most fully featured Joomla LMS system on the market.
(firmenpresse) - King Products, a pioneer in the provision of Joomla customizations services, has released the new LMS King learning management system, the most fully featured Joomla LMS system on the market.
Educational institutions and teachers will find this integrated suite of Joomla extensions can handle e-mails, chat, file sharing, feedback, profiles, translation utility, media management and many other aspects of creating and managing e-learning applications.
With the LMS King Learning Management System users can set up Certification Paths. It has wizards, import features, track time and perform user profile management as well as a host of other great features. Built from the ground up specifically for the latest Joomla 3 platform, this is an easy to use framework where subject management experts can easily build out effective e-learning courses.
For more details including pricing and a free demo go to http://www.king-products.net . For a limited time, the professional version of LMS King learning management system can be purchased for the basic price.
CONTACT
Rob Joyce
King Products
Phone: +1 (845) 233-6548
Address: 385 Columbia St, Fall River, Massachusetts 02721
Email: rob(at)king-products.net
More information:
http://www.king-products.net/landing-page/
Date: 12/16/2016 - 11:04
Language: English
News-ID 513353
Character count: 1488
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: King Products
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 80
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.911
|Registriert Heute:
|10
|Registriert Gestern:
|10
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|267
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.