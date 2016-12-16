Olympia SEO On Page Speed Optimization Mobile Responsiveness Services Launched

Olympia SEO, an internet marketing company based in Olympia, Washington, launched a wide range of on-page SEO services including page speed and html optimization. The services aim to help small businesses improve their organic traffic and Google ranking by increasing page speed and cross-platform responsiveness.

(firmenpresse) - Olympia SEO, a digital marketing company based in Olympia, Washington, launched a complete range of on-page SEO services, including web page speed and mobile optimization, html tags and metadata, and schema markup.



More information is available at https://olympiaseo.com/services/page-speed-optimization.



Recent years have seen a dramatic increase in SEO investments, as businesses become aware that online visibility is a crucial success factor. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or Google searches to decide on their service provider of choice, making search engine ranking one of the main digital marketing focal points.



According to professional studies, page load time is one of the most influential factors for the total number of page visits, with non-responsive or slow-loading pages consistently having low visit rates. Coupled with a variety of other on-page factors such as html data and title tags, page speed is the foundation of overall Google ranking. Failure to create a responsive, search-optimized website will yield all other SEO efforts unproductive.



Olympia SEO launched new on-page SEO services and page speed optimization for a variety of platforms. These services are specifically aimed at small businesses looking for a relatively quick and cost-efficient SEO service.



The company offers complete on-page SEO services for both desktop and mobile platforms. This is crucial, as recent surveys show that mobile surpassed desktop searches at a ratio of roughly two to one.



Olympia SEO offers comprehensive page speed optimization targeted at the most important specialized components. Services include image, CSS and JavaScript optimization, html minification, custom script and files detail checking, as well as actionable CDN advice and further SEO consulting.



Other on-age SEO services include title tags and meta descriptions, URL optimization and complete schema implementation





These services aim to increase keyword ranking and organic traffic, as well as position the webpage on a higher local Google search position. The on-page SEO optimization is the foundation from which further SEO services such as backlinking, video promotions and PPC campaigns can be developed.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned link.





More information:

http://https://olympiaseo.com/services/page-speed-optimization/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Olympia SEO

https://olympiaseo.com/services/page-speed-optimization/

PressRelease by

Olympia SEO

Requests:

(253) 592-4476

Date: 12/16/2016 - 11:05

Language: English

News-ID 513354

Character count: 2753

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Olympia SEO

Ansprechpartner: Clint Butler

Stadt: Olympia

Telefon: (253) 592-4476



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 16/12/2016



Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease