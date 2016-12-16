MIDI Keyboard Controller Musical Instrument Computer Buyers Guide Launched

A new report has been launched by keyboard specialist I Heart Keyboards focusing on what to look for when buying a MIDI controller. It covers all the important features, and offers professional feedback on what makes the best keyboard.

(firmenpresse) - I Heart Keyboards, the keyboard consumer information site, has launched a new report focusing on how to find the best MIDI keyboard controller for their needs. The site offers a wide range of guides, information, and detailed reviews helping customers, musicians, and recording artists to make the best decisions when it comes to equipment decisions that are right for them.



More information can be found on the company website at: http://iheartkeyboards.com.



On the I Heart Keyboards site, information is broken down into key categories to make the articles, features and insights easier for visitors to find. Categories include guides, where readers can learn about the best keyboards out there, information, and reviews.



The new best MIDI keyboard reviews and assessments by professionals article explains that, while the combination of a mouse and keyboard is ideal when it comes to most computer applications, working with music software requires something else, and that's where the MIDI keyboard comes in.



MIDI stands for musical instrument digital interface, and it has been used professionally for over 20 years. Originally it was used to connect to a variety of external hardware boxes, helping to send information directly from the controller to the computer through a USB connection.



The report advises that even people who don't play the piano should opt for a MIDI keyboard as their first MIDI controller, because once it's set up, the connection between the computer and the device will instantly be more musical friendly.



One of the important things to consider when buying a MIDI is that bigger isn't necessarily better. Musicians need to remember that portability can pay off, especially when they have to transport their equipment from one studio to another.



Other important facets to using a MIDI controller include whether it has after-touch or not, and the presence of velocity sensitivity, so users wanting to pick up their first MIDI or improve on their current device should keep these things in mind when they go to purchase a new one.





Full details covering every aspect of what to look for when buying a MIDI controller can be found on the I Heart Keyboards website.





More information:

http://iheartkeyboards.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Iheartkeyboards

http://iheartkeyboards.com/

PressRelease by

Iheartkeyboards

Date: 12/16/2016 - 11:08

Language: English

News-ID 513355

Character count: 2536

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Iheartkeyboards

Ansprechpartner: Ronny Nitta

Stadt: Miami



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 16/12/2016



Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease