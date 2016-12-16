Lacey Pediatric Dentist & Cosmetic Dental Clinic Partner With SEO Agency

The Family Dentistry at Hawks Prairie announced a partnership with online marketing agency Olympia SEO to broaden the awareness around its leading range of general and cosmetic dental services and fun, positive dentist experience for patients of all ages in Lacey and South Puget Sound.
The Family Dentistry at Hawks Prairie is a caring and compassionate dental clinic located at 9321 Martin Way E., Lacey, WA, providing a premier and comprehensive range of general, cosmetic and emergency dentistry services for patients of all ages in the local Lacey, Olympia, Yelm, Tacoma or DuPont communities.
The family dental clinic drawing on 20+ years of experience, industry leading expertise and passion for dentistry of Dr. Truyen OÂÂLeary, D.D.S., to provide the best dental care and a comfortable, compassionate, entertaining and positive dentist experience for both children and adults, has announced a new partnership with the renowned local digital marketing agency [Olympia SEO](https://olympiaseo.com/services/local-business-marketing/).
The partnership intends to expand awareness around its leading set of general, cosmetic and pediatric dental services ranging from exams and cleanings, tooth removal, oral cancer screenings or gum disease treatments to porcelain crowns, veneers, bridges, implants and teeth whitening or Invisalign braces along with convenient, same-day dental emergency appointments, to provide the community the kind of convenient and leading care that can foster long-term dental health.
Appointments and more information on the Family Dentistry at Hawks Prairie and its leading range of general, cosmetic and pediatric dentistry services can be requested at (360) 456-1000 or through the website link provided above.
The Family Dentistry at Hawks Prairie explains that ÂÂwe take great pride in our work and are passionate about treating people with respect, integrity and kindness. We love dentistry because it allows us to meet people from all backgrounds and make a real difference in their dental experience. We enjoy working with people of all ages, especially children. The office is designed with a salt-water fish tank, kidsÂÂ cave, lots of toys and tons of TLC to ensure they have a great experience.ÂÂ
