New Rugged Embedded Vehicle Computer with "E" Approval

The PIP30 Family been tested accordingly by an authorized lab and approved by the Swiss Federal Roads Office (FEDRO). This enables MPL AG officially to mark the PIP30 with the "E14 mark"

(PresseBox) - The ECE regulations designate a set of internationally agreed, uniform technical requirements for vehicles, parts and equipment of motor vehicles. The ECE test, also referred to as E-mark or E-ID, is an identification of motor vehicle components requiring approval.

The Convention states: ECE regulation agreement concerning the adoption of uniform technical prescriptions for wheeled vehicles, equipment and parts which can be fitted on wheeled vehicles (s) and / or used, and the conditions for reciprocal recognition of approvals granted on the basis of these prescriptions.

In addition the PIP30 Family has, next to various shock & vibration tests, also been EMI tested according:

- CE to comply to the industrial standard of emission and immunity

- EN50155 to meet railways emission and Immunity requirements

- MIL-STD-810F for various defense emission and immunity requirements like vehicles, planes...

Key features of the PIP30 Family are:

? Intel CPU based up to Quad Core i7

? Various housings and packaging depending on the mounting and installation requirements

? Various connectors of your choice

? Shock and vibration proven according MIL-STD-810, EN50155 standard, ...

? Lowest possible power consumption

? Fanless, Embedded, Rugged, Reliable

? Long-term available (10+ years, 20+ repairable)

? Extended temperature -40°C up to 75°C available

The PIP30 Family with "E-Mark" is the perfect solution for a system that will be used in vehicle applications with flexibility and adjustment requirement for your project.

All MPL products are 100% designed and manufactured by MPL AG in Switzerland. This guarantees best quality, long-term availability and repair, and gives you security you can trust.

Further information regarding MPL's PIP30 Family can also be found on their website www.mpl.ch/t24e0.html





MPL AG is located in Switzerland and was founded in 1985. Since the beginning, MPL stands for robust designs, long-term availability, low power consumption, and fanless concepts. The products are designed from scratch to succeed in extended temperature and meeting the high demands of rugged environments.





Company information / Profile:

MPL AG is located in Switzerland and was founded in 1985. Since the beginning, MPL stands for robust designs, long-term availability, low power consumption, and fanless concepts. The products are designed from scratch to succeed in extended temperature and meeting the high demands of rugged environments.





PressRelease by

MPL AG

Date: 12/16/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 513359

Character count: 2647

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MPL AG

Stadt: Dättwil





Number of hits: 78



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease