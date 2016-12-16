Kickstarter Campaign Launched For Innovative Luxury Divers Watch  D.Adventure

OLTEN Company, a Hong Kong watch design team, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for D.Adventure, the first of its new line of elegant, luxury watches for divers.

(firmenpresse) - Hong Kong, Hong Kong - OLTEN Company, a Hong Kong watch design team, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for D.Adventure, the first of its new line of elegant, luxury watches for divers. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture and market the watch to a mass audience.



OLTEN Company was founded in November 2013, on the resolute belief of making high quality, affordably priced and beautifully designed watches for the watch lover. The Companys first diving watch, the D.Adventure, is a handsome, 3-hand automatic date movement, that is loaded with the features that every watch lover wants, as well as those that every diving enthusiast needs. It is aesthetically pleasing to view as it has automatic movement with transparent case back to allow the user the ability to view the internal movement of the watch. In addition, the index, hour and minute hands are filled with Super-LumiNov material for better time readability in night vision.



D.Adventure includes 3 models; black dial with white Super-LumiNov, black dial with orange Super-LumiNov and blue dial with green Super-LumiNov. Each model comes with a rubber watch strap that provides excellent water resistance. The rubber strap is great for diving, swimming and other sporting activities. Its strong, supple and water resistant. D.Adventure also has an optional interchangeable genuine leather strap for daily wear.



Possibly the most critical decision any watch designer must make is movement. When it came to their introductory divers watch, OLTEN Company decided on the 8217 Miyota for movement. We wanted to use the mechanical movement for this watch. [After much deliberation], finally, we selected 8217 Miyota movement for luxury watches because of the level of quality and craftsmanship of mechanical movements. Said project creator and co-founder LONELY. The 8217 is a Japanese movement manufactured by Citizen. It is widely known in the industry for a superior movement that provides accuracy, dependability, and longevity.





The D.Adventure has an internal rotating bezel positioned under the hardest sapphire crystal. In this construction, the bezel is located inside the watch and is thus protected by the crystal, giving the watch a more elegant look. OLTEN Company added a large dial for high visibility, a quick set date function and a 24-Hour indicator commonly used by divers, military personnel and pilots. The 24-Hour indicator is preferred on the dial because of the unambiguous representation of a whole day at a time. It uses a complete circular dial to represent a 24-hour day.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge HK$ 1,794 or more (About $230 USD) will receive one D.Adventure watch model of their choice.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 14, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2h6DjY6



Contact:

Ronny Choi

Phone: +852 2628 6655

Email: ronnychoi(at)oltentime.com

Website: http://kck.st/2h6DjY6





More information:

http://kck.st/2h6DjY6



PressRelease by

OLTEN Company

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 11:31

Language: English

News-ID 513361

Character count: 3596

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: OLTEN Company



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease