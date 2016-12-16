Top Selling Makeup Organizer Available With Free Two-Day Shipping on Amazon.com

Cosmopolitan Collection made an announcement today to remind customers that if their makeup organizer is purchased on Amazon.com, customers will receive free two-day shipping, to ensure it is received before the holidays.

(firmenpresse) - The holidays are now just over a week away. Stores all over are busy as people shop for last minute holiday gifts. Cosmopolitan Collection took a moment this week to remind customers that their best selling acrylic makeup organizer is available for purchase only on Amazon.com, and that Amazon is offering [free two-day shipping](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) on all orders right now, to ensure that items are received before the holidays.



The Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic [makeup storage](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D) system has been a best seller on Amazon.com since it first launched. Over 130 customers have left reviews of the organizer on the Amazon listing. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "I was surprised by how much it actually holds! Love all the slots for lipsticks/glosses, and the top piece stacks solidly on the bottom and feels sturdy. The acrylic is thick and looks nice, not like cheap plastic. The only downside is the price is a bit high for this item compared to others similar options, but I think it's probably worth it for the quality and design."



Made of a durably, shatterproof, clear acrylic, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer has four drawers and a variety of other compartments of various shapes in sizes, so that it is able to store all makeup products within easy reach. The unit comes in two pieces and can be used either stack or separated, to allow customers for further customization of how the unit is used.



The makeup organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection is currently on sale for $32.99, nearly 30% off the full retail price. Customers are advised to make their purchases this weekend to ensure delivery in time for the holidays.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





