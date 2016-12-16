Mommy Please Considers New Mission Statement for Top-Selling Play Food Set

Mommy Please announced this week that they are considering a new Mission Statement for their popular play food set, in order to clarify the company vision for the play food set.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their 125-piece play food set, the Mommy Please set has become the #1 play food set on Amazon.com. This is a great accomplishment, but Mommy Please does not simply rest upon this achievement. They continue to set goals to grow the company and reach new customers around the world. Mommy Please has now decided that an updated mission statement may be a good way to communicate vision and goals to their customers.



"The market for toys is very competitive," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "To reach the level we have in the time period we have done is a huge accomplishment. We love to read customer reviews and hear about how our product has touched their lives, and how much children are enjoying our product. Potential customers read these reviews, and we know that they make an impression on them. We are considering an updated mission statement to communicate with the customer what our goals, priorities, and visions are. Our hope is that with this communication, customers will be more likely to try our product."



The toy food set by Mommy Please is used in households and play areas around the world and brings joy and creative play to all children who use it. The toy food is made of a durable [BPA-free](https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LoMQjYYmxm4VRU2ceQbH6_ZtkwdIy2ELaeIkEcs_7Qs/edit) plastic that is safe for children ages three and older. The set contains food choices such as pie, pizza, pancakes, donuts and candy bar, while also including healthier choices such as broccoli, asparagus, carrots, grapes, apples, pears, and bananas. This large variety of foods helps [teach children](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_AGo.xb78K36AE) about healthy and unhealthy foods and helps them to think about food choices and how to make healthier decisions about eating right.



The Mommy Please play food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com and is currently priced at $23.97. For a limited time, Amazon is offering free two-day shipping on all orders.





About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





