REMINDER/Media Advisory: MP Bittle to announce support for an Ontario manufacturer

(firmenpresse) - SMITHVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, will make an announcement in support of manufacturing.

MP Bittle will be available to answer questions from the media, following the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: 12/16/2016
