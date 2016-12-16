Cobalt Power Group Announces Commencement of Line Cutting on the Smith Cobalt Property

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Cobalt Power Group Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CPO) is pleased to announce the commencement of a line cutting program on the Smith Cobalt property, which will be immediately followed by an Induced Polarization (IP) survey. Glen McBride Exploration Services, based out of Notre Dame du Norde, Quebec, has been contracted to undertake the line cutting portion of the program with Abitibi Geophysics, based out of Val-d'Or, Quebec, contracted for the IP survey.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, President & CEO comments, "With the first round of airborne magnetics completed (final report outstanding), we will now conduct an IP survey on the Smith Cobalt property. The survey will focus on the old shaft area, where we will characterize known veins and pursue them along their strike. The results of the survey will help us identify the strike extent and number of veins as well as their structural behaviour underground. We are looking forward to this next step in our exploration effort."

About the Smith Cobalt Project

The Smith Cobalt project is underlain by a sequence of Archaean volcanics which are uncomformably overlain by Huronian sediments. These formations have been intruded by the Proterozoic-age Nipissing diabase sill. Faulting, on both a regional and local scale, has been found by surface mapping and in drill cores. Polymetallic veining, and especially pinkish-white carbonate veins, has also been reported. Thus, all the necessary geological components of accepted mineralization models for cobalt-silver have been identified on the properties.

About Cobalt Power Group Inc.

Cobalt Power Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: CPO) focused on cobalt exploration and development.

The Company has made a series of strategic property acquisitions over the past several months, seeking cobalt mineralization near Cobalt, Ontario - a region with a long history of silver and associated cobalt production. Property holdings total 720 ha (1780 acres) in contiguous blocks. There are several historic mining operations on the property that are potentially accessible, including the Smith Cobalt shaft and its underground workings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Andreas Rompel, President and CEO

Cobalt Power Group Inc.

