Spy Camera Maker Creates Amazon Best Sellers Holiday Sale

SpyCrushers rep announces the companys best-selling spy camera products are now sale priced for a limited time.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep announces the companys best-selling spy camera products are now sale priced for a limited time.



During a recently held press conference at spy camera maker, SpyCrushers corporate office, company President Ryan Anderson announced the launch of their holiday spy camera product sale. Showcased were several SpyCrushers hidden camera and spy camera products.



According to Anderson, the sales priced spy gear will be only featured on Amazon and their own SpyCrushers website, which Anderson stated are the companys two largest online retail sales outlets. Products featured in the holiday sale promotion include the SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera sale priced at $39.97, the SpyCrushers Spy Camera Sunglasses sale priced at $26.97, the SpyCrushers Spy Camera Watch sale priced at $64.97, the SpyCrushers Photo Frame Hidden Camera sale priced at $29.97 and more.



We are excited to announce this years holiday sale. We are looking forward to a very robust and happy sale season. With over ten products currently on sale now throughout the month of December, we anticipate shoppers and past customers will love this opportunity, said Anderson.



Anderson went on to state that every purchase will include the companys no hassle money back or new replacement guarantee on all purchased items. If customers are not satisfied which their purchase the guarantee encourages customers to contact the company for immediate resolution.



SpyCrushers spy gear can be located on Amazon using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.



About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



Contact:

Ericka Evans

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com

Website: http://www.spycrushers.com





More information:

http://www.spycrushers.com



PressRelease by

SpyCrushers

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 12:19

Language: English

News-ID 513368

Character count: 2146

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SpyCrushers



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease