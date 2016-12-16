Prospectus and certain other information published in relation to the merger of Ahlstrom and Munksjö

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in

part, directly or indirectly, in or into Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South

Africa, Japan or any other country where such publication or distribution would

violate applicable laws or rules or would require additional documents to be

completed or registered or require any measure to be undertaken, in addition to

the requirements under Finnish law. For further information, see "Important

notice" below.







Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE December 16, 2016 at 12:00 noon



Prospectus and certain other information published in relation to the merger of

Ahlstrom and Munksjö



* Merger prospectus, including unaudited pro forma financial information,

published today

* Management team, effective as of the completion of the merger, appointed and

other governance topics related to the combined company published

* Certain other information published by Munksjö today

Overview



As announced on November 7, 2016, the Boards of Directors of Ahlstrom

Corporation ("Ahlstrom") and Munksjö Oyj ("Munksjö") have agreed on combining

the two companies through a statutory absorption merger whereby Ahlstrom would

be merged into Munksjö in such a manner that all assets and liabilities of

Ahlstrom would be transferred without a liquidation procedure to Munksjö (the

"Merger"). The shareholders of Ahlstrom would receive new shares in Munksjö as

merger consideration in proportion to their existing shareholdings. Further, as

announced on November 14, 2016, the Boards of Directors of Munksjö and Ahlstrom

have proposed that the extraordinary general meetings of shareholders of Munksjö

and Ahlstrom, both scheduled to be held on January 11, 2017, resolve on the

Merger.



Publication of the merger prospectus



The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish



language version of the prospectus prepared in relation to the Merger and for

the listing of the new shares in Munksjö to be issued as merger consideration.

The Finnish language prospectus will be available on the internet at

www.ahlstrom.com/fi/Sijoittajat/ahlstromin-ja-munksjon-yhdistyminen/ and

www.munksjo.com/ahlstrommunksjo/fin on or about December 16, 2016, as well as at

the reception of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki,

Finland, at the registered office of Ahlstrom at Alvar Aallon katu 3 C, FI-

00100 Helsinki, Finland and at the registered office of Munksjö at

Eteläesplanadi 14, FI-00130 Helsinki, Finland. The English language prospectus,

together with the Swedish language summary, will be available on the internet at

www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/ahlstrommunksjo-combination/ and

www.munksjo.com/ahlstrommunksjo starting on or about December 16, 2016.



The prospectus contains the following previously unpublished information in

relation to the Merger and Munksjö:



Management team and other governance topics related to the combined company



As previously communicated, Munksjö's current CEO, Jan Åström, will continue to

serve as the CEO of the combined company.



The business areas of the combined company will be led by an experienced team

combining the talent of both companies:



* The Decor business area will be led by Norbert Mix

* The Filtration and Performance business area will be led by Fulvio

Capussotti

* The Industrial Solutions business area will be led by Daniele Borlatto

* The Specialties business area will be led by Omar Hoek

The management of the combined company will also include an experienced team of

functional managers:



* Sakari Ahdekivi will serve as Deputy CEO and Executive Vice President

Corporate Development

* Pia Aaltonen-Forsell will serve as Chief Financial Officer

* Andreas Elving will serve as General Counsel

* Åsa Jackson will serve as Senior Vice President Human Resources

* Anna Selberg will serve as Senior Vice President Communications

The new management team of the combined company will become effective as of the

completion of the Merger.



It is currently proposed that, following the completion of the Merger, the

combined company will continue to have its administrative head office in

Stockholm, Sweden and supporting administrative functions in Helsinki, Finland.

Final decisions regarding the location of the administrative head office

functions will be taken as part of the integration process related to the

Merger. Munksjö and Ahlstrom will consult and negotiate with relevant employees,

their representatives and/or employee organisations regarding the consequences

of such decision in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.



Unaudited pro forma financial information



The unaudited pro forma financial information included in the prospectus is

attached as Annex 1 to this stock exchange release (any capitalized terms used

in unaudited pro forma financial information and not defined therein shall have

the meanings assigned to them in the prospectus).



Changes to Munksjö's long-term share-value based incentive program approved in

June 2016



Munksjö has today as part of its stock exchange release announcing the

publication of the prospectus published that the Board of Directors of Munksjö

has decided to terminate Munksjö's long-term share-value-based incentive program

for the members of the Management Team and other key personnel of Munksjö

approved in June 2016. The release is available at www.munksjo.com.



Munksjö will book items affecting comparability related to the Merger



Munksjö has today as part of its stock exchange release announcing the

publication of the prospectus published that it will book items affecting

comparability related to the Merger. The release is available at

www.munksjo.com.



For further information, please contact:



Sakari Ahdekivi

Interim President & CEO

Tel: + 358 10 888 4768



Satu Perälampi

Vice President, Communications

Tel. +358 10 888 4738



Juho Erkheikki

Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager

Tel. +358 10 888 4731



Ahlstrom in brief

Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday

life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the

best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in

everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and

diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,

Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve

customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.







IMPORTANT NOTICE

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose

possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should

inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. The information

contained herein is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly,

in or into Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa or Japan. Any failure to

comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws

of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended

for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or

resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where

such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or

regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such

jurisdiction.



This release does not constitute a notice to an EGM or a merger prospectus and

as such, does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an

offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or

subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment

activity. Any decision with respect to the proposed statutory absorption merger

of Ahlstrom into Munksjö should be made solely on the basis of information

contained in the actual notices to the EGM of Munksjö and Ahlstrom, as

applicable, and the merger prospectus related to the Merger as well as on an

independent analysis of the information contained therein. You should consult

the merger prospectus for more complete information about Munksjö, Ahlstrom,

their respective subsidiaries, their respective securities and the Merger.



No part of this release, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis

of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment

decision whatsoever. The information contained in this release has not been

independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or

implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness,

accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions

contained herein. Neither Munksjö nor Ahlstrom, nor any of their respective

affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person, shall have any

liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising

from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection

with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis

of Munksjö, Ahlstrom, their respective subsidiaries, their respective securities

and the Merger, including the merits and risks involved.



This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements may not be

based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. When

used in this release, the words "aims," "anticipates," "assumes," "believes,"

"could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "should," "will,"

"would" and similar expressions as they relate to Munksjö, Ahlstrom, the Merger

or the combination of the business operations of Munksjö and Ahlstrom identify

certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements

can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-

looking statements are set forth in a number of places in this release,

including wherever this release include information on the future results, plans

and expectations with regard to the combined company's business, including its

strategic plans and plans on growth and profitability, and the general economic

conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans,

estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future

performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they

seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-

looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and

uncertainties. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial

condition of the combined company to differ materially from those expressed or

implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither Munksjö nor Ahlstrom, nor any

of their respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person

undertakes any obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any

revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or

circumstances that arise after the date of this release.



This release includes estimates relating to the cost synergy benefits expected

to arise from the Merger and the combination of the business operations of

Munksjö and Ahlstrom as well as the related integration costs, which have been

prepared by Munksjö and Ahlstrom and are based on a number of assumptions and

judgments. Such estimates present the expected future impact of the Merger and

the combination of the business operations of Munksjö and Ahlstrom on the

combined company's business, financial condition and results of operations. The

assumptions relating to the estimated cost synergy benefits and related

integration costs are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of

significant business, economic, and competitive risks and uncertainties that

could cause the actual cost synergy benefits from the Merger and the combination

of the business operations of Munksjö and Ahlstrom, if any, and related

integration costs to differ materially from the estimates in this release.

Further, there can be no certainty that the Merger will be completed in the

manner and timeframe described in this release, or at all.



Notice to Shareholders in the United States



The new shares in Munksjö have not been and will not be registered under the

U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any of

the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United

States. The new shares in Munksjö may not be offered or sold, directly or

indirectly, in or into the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the

Securities Act), unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an

exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in

compliance with any applicable state securities laws of the United States. The

new shares in Munksjö have not been, and will not be, registered under the

Securities Act or under any of the applicable securities laws of any state or

other jurisdiction of the United States. The new shares in Munksjö will be

offered in the United States in reliance upon the exemption from the

registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 802 thereunder.



Munksjö and Ahlstrom are Finnish companies. Information distributed in

connection with the Merger and the related shareholder votes is subject to

disclosure requirements of Finland, which are different from those of the United

States. The financial information included in this release has been prepared in

accordance with accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to

the financial statements or financial information of United States companies.



It may be difficult for Ahlstrom's shareholders to enforce their rights and any

claim they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws in respect of

the Merger, since Munksjö and Ahlstrom are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions,

and all of their officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions.

Ahlstrom's shareholders may not be able to sue Munksjö or Ahlstrom or their

officers or directors in a court in Finland for violations of the U.S.

securities laws. It may be difficult to compel Munksjö and Ahlstrom and their

affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.



ANNEX 1



UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION



The following unaudited pro forma combined financial information (the "Unaudited

Pro Forma Financial Information") is presented for illustrative purposes only to

give effect to the Merger and refinancing the existing indebtedness of Munksjö

(whether originally incurred by Munksjö or assumed by Munksjö as a result of the

Merger) under the New Financing Agreements (as defined below) on Munksjö's

financial information. The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information is prepared

on the basis of the historical results of Munksjö and Ahlstrom presented in

accordance with IFRS. For additional information on the historical results of

Munksjö or Ahlstrom, see the audited historical consolidated financial

information and the unaudited interim consolidated financial information of

Munksjö and Ahlstrom incorporated by reference into the Prospectus.



Merger of Munksjö and Ahlstrom



The Boards of Directors of Munksjö and Ahlstrom have, on November 14, 2016,

proposed that the EGMs of Munksjö and Ahlstrom scheduled to be held on

January 11, 2017 resolve on the Merger in accordance with the Merger Plan and

approve the Merger Plan. The completion of the Merger is subject to, inter alia,

approval by the respective EGMs of Munksjö and Ahlstrom, merger control

approvals from relevant competition authorities, the satisfaction or waiver of

the other conditions precedent in the Combination Agreement and the Merger Plan,

the Combination Agreement not having been terminated in accordance with its

terms and the registration of the completion of the Merger with the Finnish

Trade Register. For information on the conditions to the completion of the

Merger in the Combination Agreement and the Merger Plan, see "Merger of Munksjö

and Ahlstrom-Combination Agreement-Conditions to the Completion of the Merger"

in the Prospectus as well as the Merger Plan, which is attached to the

Prospectus as Annex E. On the Effective Date, Ahlstrom will automatically

dissolve.



The completion of the Merger is, among other things, conditional upon the sale

by Ahlstrom of its entire interest in the plant located at Osnabrück, Germany.

Ahlstrom announced on November 7, 2016 that it has signed an agreement to sell

its German subsidiary with operations in Osnabrück. Ahlstrom produces base

papers for wallcovers, poster papers as well as release liners for self-adhesive

labels at the Osnabrück plant, which is part of the Filtration & Performance

business area. The transaction will also include Ahlstrom's 50 percent stake in

AK Energie GmbH (a joint venture with Kämmerer Paper Holding GmbH ("Kämmerer")),

which is the site's utility providing power and water treatment services.



The completion of the Merger is expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade

Register on or about April 1, 2017 (i.e., the Effective Date), provided that the

conditions to the completion of the Merger have been fulfilled.



New Financing Agreements



On November 7, 2016, Munksjö and Ahlstrom agreed on financing commitments for

the Merger and the Combined Company with Nordea and SEB as mandated lead

arrangers. In accordance with these commitments, Munksjö entered into a

facilities agreement with Nordea and SEB as mandated lead arrangers and

underwriters and Nordea as agent on November 10, 2016 (the "Term and Revolving

Facilities Agreement"), pursuant to which a term loan facility of

EUR 80 million, a term loan facility of EUR 40 million, a term loan facility of

EUR 150 million, a term loan facility of SEK 600 million and a term loan

facility of USD 35 million (together, the "Term Loan Facilities") as well as a

multicurrency revolving credit facility of EUR 200 million (the "Revolving

Credit Facility," and together with the Term Loan Facilities, the "Term and

Revolving Facilities") will be made available to Munksjö.



On the same date, Ahlstrom entered into a EUR 200 million bridge facility

agreement with Nordea and SEB as mandated lead arrangers and underwriters and

Nordea as agent (the "Bridge Facility Agreement"). Assuming that the Merger is

completed, the Bridge Facility Agreement will be assumed by Munksjö on the

Effective Date pursuant to an amended and restated bridge facility agreement

(the "Amended and Restated Bridge Facility Agreement," and together with the

Term and Revolving Facilities Agreement, the "New Financing Agreements") with

amended and restated terms and the commitments reduced to EUR 100 million (the

"Amended and Restated Bridge Facility," and together with the Term Loan

Facilities and the Revolving Credit Facility, the "Facilities"). The Term and

Revolving Facilities Agreement and the Amended and Restated Bridge Facility

Agreement provide that the Facilities will be available to the Combined Company

on a certain funds basis subject to the completion of the Merger and certain

other customary conditions precedent.



The existing indebtedness that is expected to be refinanced under the Facilities

include, among others, indebtedness under Munksjö's EUR 345 million and

SEK 570 million term and revolving facilities agreement (as discussed under

"Information about Munksjö-Operating and Financial Review and Prospects of

Munksjö-Liquidity and Capital Resources-Borrowings" in the Prospectus),

Ahlstrom's EUR 180 million multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement (as

discussed under "Information about Ahlstrom-Operating and Financial Review and

Prospects of Ahlstrom-Liquidity and Capital Resources-Liquidity" in the

Prospectus) and certain bilateral financing arrangements of Ahlstrom.



Basis of Presentation



The Merger will be accounted for as a business combination at consolidation

using the acquisition method of accounting under the provisions of IFRS 3 with

Munksjö determined as the acquirer of Ahlstrom. The acquisition method of

accounting in accordance with IFRS 3 applies the fair value concepts defined in

"IFRS 13 - Fair Value Measurement," and requires, among other things, that the

identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination

are recognized at their fair values as of the acquisition date, with any excess

of the purchase consideration over the fair value of identifiable net assets

acquired recognized as goodwill. The purchase price calculation presented herein

has been made solely for the purpose of preparing this Unaudited Pro Forma

Financial Information. The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information has been

prepared in accordance with the Annex II to the Commission Regulation (EU) N:o

809/2004, as amended, and on a basis consistent with IFRS as adopted by the EU

and with the accounting principles applied in Munksjö's audited consolidated

financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2015. The

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information has not been compiled in accordance

with Article 11 of Regulation S-X under the Securities Act or the guidelines

established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.



The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information has been derived from

(a) Munksjö's audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year

ended December 31, 2015, (b) Munksjö's unaudited consolidated financial

information as at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2016,

(c) Ahlstrom's audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year

ended December 31, 2015 and (d) Ahlstrom's unaudited consolidated financial

information as at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.



The unaudited pro forma combined statement of financial position as at

September 30, 2016 gives effect to the Merger and the refinancing under the New

Financing Agreements as if they had occurred on that date. The unaudited pro

forma combined income statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2016

and for the year ended December 31, 2015 give effect to the Merger and the

refinancing under the New Financing Agreements as if they had occurred on

January 1, 2015.



The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information reflects adjustments to historical

financial information to give pro forma effect to events that are directly

attributable to the Merger and to the refinancing under the New Financing

Agreements and which are factually supportable. The Unaudited Pro Forma

Financial Information and explanatory notes present how Munksjö's financial

statements may have appeared had the businesses actually been combined and had

Munksjö's capital structure reflected the Merger and the refinancing under the

New Financing Agreements on the dates noted above.



Munksjö has performed a preliminary review of Ahlstrom's IFRS accounting

policies, based primarily on publicly available information, to determine

whether any adjustments were necessary to ensure comparability in the Unaudited

Pro Forma Financial Information. At this time, Munksjö has identified two

differences which are further described in Note 1 to the Unaudited Pro Forma

Financial Information below. Upon the completion of the Merger, Munksjö will

conduct a detailed review of Ahlstrom's accounting policies. Further, certain

reclassifications were made to amounts in Ahlstrom's financial statements to

align with Munksjö's presentation as described further in Note 1 to the

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information below.



The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information assumes that all shares in

Ahlstrom will be exchanged to shares in Munksjö applying the Merger

Consideration (excluding treasury shares held by Ahlstrom) and that none of

Ahlstrom's shareholders have demanded their shares in Ahlstrom to be redeemed in

cash.



The Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information reflects the application of pro

forma adjustments that are preliminary and are based upon available information

and certain assumptions described in the accompanying notes to the Unaudited Pro

Forma Financial Information below and that Munksjö believes are reasonable under

the circumstances. Actual results of the Merger may materially differ from the

assumptions used in the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information. The Unaudited

Pro Forma Financial Information has been prepared by Munksjö for illustrative

purposes only and it reflects the assumed circumstances, and is not necessarily

indicative of the actual financial position or results of operations of Munksjö

that would have been realized had the Merger and the refinancing under the New

Financing Agreements occurred as at the dates indicated, nor is it meant to be

indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations

that Munksjö will experience going forward. In addition, the unaudited pro forma

combined income statements do not reflect any expected cost savings or synergy

benefits that are expected to be generated or incurred.



All amounts presented are in millions of euros unless otherwise noted. The

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information set forth herein has been rounded.

Accordingly, in certain instances, the sum of the numbers in a column or row may

not conform exactly to the total amount given for that column or row.



Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Financial Position as at

September 30, 2016



The following table sets forth the unaudited pro forma combined statement of

financial position as at September 30, 2016:



As at September 30, 2016



New Combined

Munksjö Ahlstrom Financing Company

historical reclassified Merger Agreements pro forma



(Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3)



(EUR in millions)



Assets



Non-current

assets



Tangible assets 416.1 312.7 130.5 - 859.3



Goodwill 225.5 72.2 275.5 - 573.2



Other 43.5 10.7 221.3 - 275.5

intangible

assets



Equity 2.2 15.7 (15.7) - 2.2

accounted

investments



Other non- 3.2 8.1 (0.5) 1.9 12.7

current assets



Deferred tax 48.3 66.6 (9.1) - 105.8

assets



Total non- 738.8 486.0 601.9 1.9 1,828.6

current assets



Current assets



Inventory 156.0 123.2 (8.3) - 270.9



Accounts 115.9 111.7 (7.1) - 220.6

receivable



Other current 30.4 31.7 (3.0) - 59.0

assets



Current tax 1.2 1.3 - - 2.5

asset



Cash and cash 116.2 54.5 (62.6) 19.0 127.0

equivalents



Total current 419.7 322.4 (81.1) 19.0 680.0

assets



Total assets 1,158.5 808.4 520.8 21.0 2,508.6



Equity and

liabilities



Equity



Attributable to

parent

company's

shareholders



Share capital 15.0 70.0 - - 85.0



Reserve for 254.1 - 428.6 - 682.7

unrestricted

equity



Other reserves 370.9 41.2 (41.2) - 370.9



Retained (219.1) 91.8 55.9 (3.5) (74.9)

earnings



Hybrid bond - 100.0 (100.0) - -



Total equity

attributable to

parent

company's

shareholders 420.9 303.0 343.3 (3.5) 1,063.7



Non-controlling 4.0 4.6 - - 8.7

interests



Total equity 424.9 307.6 343.3 (3.5) 1,072.4







Non-current

liabilities



Non-current 293.6 100.3 109.9 67.2 571.0

borrowings



Other non- 3.1 0.0 - - 3.1

current

liabilities



Pension 51.7 99.5 (33.3) - 117.8

obligations



Deferred tax 74.4 2.1 94.0 - 170.6

liabilities



Provisions 17.7 0.4 - - 18.2



Total non- 440.5 202.4 170.6 67.2 880.6

current

liabilities



Current

liabilities



Current 22.4 84.6 (0.2) (43.7) 63.1

borrowings



Accounts 141.2 139.8 0.3 1.0 282.3

payable



Liabilities to 5.9 - - - 5.9

equity

accounted

investments



Accrued 103.6 44.1 7.0 - 154.8

expenses and

deferred income



Current tax 8.0 7.2 0.0 - 15.2

liabilities



Other current 12.0 22.7 (0.4) - 34.4

liabilities



Total current 293.1 298.4 6.9 (42.7) 555.6

liabilities



Total 733.6 500.8 177.5 24.5 1,436.2

liabilities



Total equity 1,158.5 808.4 520.8 21.0 2,508.6

and liabilities







Refer to accompanying notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information



Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Income Statement for the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2016



The following table sets forth the unaudited pro forma combined income statement

for the nine months ended September 30, 2016:



For the nine months ended September 30, 2016



New Combined

Munksjö Ahlstrom Financing Company pro

historical reclassified Merger Agreements forma



(Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3)



(EUR in millions, unless otherwise indicated)



Net sales 860.5 819.8 (59.9) - 1,620.4



Other operating 5.5 (0.1) - 10.7

income 5.3



Total income 865.8 825.3 (60.0) - 1,631.1



Changes in 1.9 0.1 - 4.0

inventories 2.1



Materials and (368.1) 33.4 - (746.2)

supplies (411.5)



Other external (194.3) 26.5 - (367.2)

costs (199.5)



Personnel costs (156.3) (163.6) 3.4 - (316.5)



Depreciation (38.3) (23.1) - (103.5)

and

amortization (42.1)



Share of profit 0.2 (0.2) - -

in equity

accounted

investments -



Operating 63.0 (19.9) - 101.7

result 58.5



Financial 0.3 (0.1) - 4.3

income 4.0



Financial costs (18.2) (11.9) 0.7 (0.9) (30.3)



Net financial (11.6) 0.7 (0.9) (26.0)

items (14.2)



Profit/(loss) 51.4 (19.2) (0.9) 75.7

before tax 44.3



Taxes (12.8) (18.0) 6.2 0.2 (24.4)



Net result for 33.5 (13.0) (0.7) 51.2

the period 31.5







Net result

attributable

to:



Parent 33.4 (13.0) (0.7) 51.0

company's

shareholders 31.3



Non-controlling 0.0 - - 0.3

interests 0.2







Earnings per

share

(attributable

to parent

company's

shareholders)



Basic earnings 0.53

per share, EUR 0.62



Diluted 0.53

earnings per

share, EUR 0.62







Average number

of shares



Basic 50,761,581 96,138,573



Diluted 50,878,354 96,255,346







Refer to accompanying notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information



Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Income Statement for the Year Ended

December 31, 2015



The following table sets forth the unaudited pro forma combined income statement

for the year ended December 31, 2015:



For the year ended December 31, 2015



New Combined

Munksjö Ahlstrom Financing Company pro

historical reclassified Merger Agreements forma



(Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3)



(EUR in millions, unless otherwise indicated)



Net sales 1,130.7 1,074.7 (80.8) - 2,124.6



Other operating 11.6 4.4 3.8 - 19.8

income



Total income 1,142.3 1,079.1 (76.9) - 2,144.4



Changes in 1.0 5.2 (4.3) - 2.0

inventories



Materials and (573.9) (495.2) 48.2 - (1,020.8)

supplies



Other external (283.6) (276.0) 21.1 - (538.6)

costs



Personnel costs (199.5) (216.6) 4.4 - (411.8)



Depreciation (53.6) (74.6) (22.5) - (150.6)

and

amortization



Share of profit 0.0 0.2 (0.2) - 0.0

in equity

accounted

investments



Operating 32.7 22.1 (30.1) - 24.6

result



Financial 10.5 0.5 (0.0) - 11.0

income



Financial costs (15.2) 0.1 0.9 (5.2) (19.4)



Net financial (4.7) 0.6 0.9 (5.2) (8.5)

items



Profit/(loss) 28.0 22.6 (29.3) (5.2) 16.2

before tax



Taxes (5.2) (14.1) 4.4 1.0 (13.8)



Net result for 22.8 8.6 (24.8) (4.2) 2.4

the period







Net result

attributable

to:



Parent 22.4 9.2 (24.8) (4.2) 2.6

company's

shareholders



Non-controlling 0.4 (0.7) - - (0.2)

interests







Earnings per

share

(attributable

to parent

company's

shareholders)



Basic earnings 0.44 0.03

per share, EUR



Diluted 0.44 0.03

earnings per

share, EUR







Average number

of shares



Basic 50,818,260 96,195,252



Diluted 50,918,311 96,295,303







Refer to accompanying notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information









Notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information



(1) Alignment of Ahlstrom's Financial Information with Munksjö's

Accounting Principles and Presentation

Accounting Policy Alignment

Munksjö has performed a preliminary review of Ahlstrom's accounting policies,

based primarily on publicly available information, to determine whether any

adjustments were necessary to ensure comparability in the Unaudited Pro Forma

Financial Information. Munksjö has identified two differences, one relating to

the accounting for government grants and another relating to the accounting for

emission rights.



According to Munksjö's accounting policies, grants related to expense items are

recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income to adjust those

expenses that the grants are intended to offset. According to Ahlstrom's

accounting policies, grants received as reimbursement of expenses are recognized

in other operating income. Thus, in the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial

Information, the government grants have been adjusted in accordance with

Munksjö's accounting policies as presented in "-Reclassification of Ahlstrom's

Historical Financial Information" below.



According to Munksjö's accounting policies, emission rights are initially

recorded at fair value when the group obtains control and are subsequently

measured at cost on a FIFO (first-in-first-out) basis. According to Ahlstrom's

accounting policies, the allocated emission allowances received free of charge

and the liability based on the actual emissions are netted. No intangible asset

is recognized for the excess of allowances. Thus, Ahlstrom's net assets as at

September 30, 2016 have been adjusted with the fair value of the emission

allowances in excess in Note 2 below.



Upon the completion of the Merger, Munksjö will conduct a detailed review of

Ahlstrom's accounting policies. As a result of that review, Munksjö may identify

additional accounting policy differences between the two companies that, when

conformed, could have further impact on the combined financial statements. Based

on the information available at this time, Munksjö is not aware of any other

accounting policy differences that could have a material impact on the Unaudited

Pro Forma Financial Information.



Reclassification of Ahlstrom's Historical Financial Information

Certain reclassifications were made to align Ahlstrom's historical financial

information with Munksjö's financial statement presentation. Upon the completion

of the Merger, Munksjö will conduct a detailed review of Ahlstrom's financial

statement presentation. As a result of that review, Munksjö may identify

additional presentation differences between the two companies that, when

conformed, could have further impact on the presentation of the combined

financial statements. Based on the information available at this time, Munksjö

is not aware of any other presentation differences that could have a material

impact on the Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information.



The following table sets forth the reclassifications that were made to align

Ahlstrom's historical statement of financial position as at September 30, 2016

with Munksjö's financial statement presentation:



As at September 30, 2016



Historical Reclassi- Ahlstrom

Ahlstrom fications Note reclassified



(EUR in millions)



Non-current

assets



Other non-current - 8.1 (i), (ii) 8.1

assets



Other receivables 7.8 (7.8) (i) -



Other investments 0.3 (0.3) (ii) -



Current assets



Accounts - 111.7 (iii) 111.7

receivable



Other current - 31.7 (iii) 31.7

assets



Trade and other 143.4 (143.4) (iii) -

receivables



Current

liabilities



Accounts payable - 139.8 (iv) 139.8



Accrued expenses - 44.1 (iv) 44.1

and deferred

income



Other current - 22.7 (iv), (v) 22.7

liabilities



Trade and other 201.4 (201.4) (iv) -

payables



Provisions 5.1 (5.1) (v) -



___________

(i) Reclassification of EUR 7.8 million from other receivables to

other non-current assets.

(ii) Reclassification of EUR 0.3 million from other investments to

other non-current assets.

(iii) Reclassification of EUR 143.4 million from trade and other

receivables to accounts receivable (EUR 111.7 million) and other current assets

(EUR 31.7 million).

(iv) Reclassification of EUR 201.4 million from trade and other

payables to accounts payable (EUR 139.8 million), accrued expenses and deferred

income (EUR 44.1 million) and other current liabilities (EUR 17.5 million).

(v) Reclassification of EUR 5.1 million from provisions to other

current liabilities.



The following table sets forth the accounting policy alignments and

reclassifications that were made to align Ahlstrom's historical income statement

presentation with expense classification based on function for the nine months

ended September 30, 2016 with Munksjö's financial statement presentation with

expense classification based on nature:



For the nine months ended September 30, 2016



Accounting

Historical Reclassi- policy Ahlstrom

Ahlstrom fications alignment Note reclassified



(EUR in millions)



Other operating

income 7.4 - (1.9) (i) 5.5



Changes in

inventories - 1.9 - (ii) 1.9



Materials and

supplies - (368.1) - (ii) (368.1)



Other external - (196.1) 1.9 (i), (194.3)

costs (ii),

(iii),

(iv),

(v),

(vi)



Personnel costs - (163.6) - (ii), (163.6)

(iii),

(iv),

(v)



Depreciation and - (38.3) - (ii), (38.3)

amortization (iii),

(iv),

(v),

(vi)



Cost of goods

sold (663.3) 663.3 - (ii) -



Sales and

marketing

expenses (28.8) 28.8 - (iii) -



R&D expenses (12.4) 12.4 - (iv) -



Administrative

expenses (55.8) 55.8 - (v) -



Other operating

expenses (3.9) 3.9 - (vi) -



___________

(i) Adjustment of income relating to government grants received of

EUR 1.9 million from other operating income to a deduction of other external

costs to align Ahlstrom's accounting policy with Munksjö's accounting policy.

(ii) Reclassification of EUR 663.3 million from cost of goods sold to

materials and supplies (EUR 368.1 million), other external costs

(EUR 153.6 million), personnel costs (EUR 108.7 million), depreciation and

amortization (EUR 34.6 million) and changes in inventories (EUR 1.9 million).

(iii) Reclassification of EUR 28.8 million from sales and marketing

expenses to personnel costs (EUR 21.1 million), other external costs

(EUR 7.7 million) and depreciation and amortization (EUR 0.1 million).

(iv) Reclassification of EUR 12.4 million from R&D expenses to

personnel costs (EUR 8.3 million), other external costs (EUR 2.9 million) and

depreciation and amortization (EUR 1.1 million).

(v) Reclassification of EUR 55.8 million from administrative expenses

to other external costs (EUR 28.4 million), personnel costs (EUR 25.4 million)

and depreciation and amortization (EUR 1.9 million).

(vi) Reclassification of EUR 3.9 million from other operating expenses

to other external costs (EUR 3.5 million) and depreciation and amortization

(EUR 0.5 million).



The following table sets forth the reclassifications that were made to align

Ahlstrom's historical income statement presentation with expense classification

based on function for the year ended December 31, 2015 with Munksjö's financial

statement presentation with expense classification based on nature:



For the year ended December 31, 2015



Accounting

Historical Reclassi- policy Ahlstrom

Ahlstrom fications alignment Note reclassified



(EUR in millions)



Other operating 7.0 - (2.6) (i) 4.4

income



Changes in - 5.2 - (ii) 5.2

inventories



Materials and - (495.2) - (ii) (495.2)

supplies



Other external - (278.6) 2.6 (i), (276.0)

costs (ii),

(iii),

(iv),

(v),

(vi)



Personnel costs - (216.6) - (ii), (216.6)

(iii),

(iv),

(v)



Depreciation and - (74.6) - (ii), (74.6)

amortization (iii),

(iv),

(v),

(vi)



Cost of goods (910.0) 910.0 - (ii) -

sold



Sales and (40.2) 40.2 - (iii) -

marketing

expenses



R&D expenses (20.9) 20.9 - (iv) -



Administrative (76.4) 76.4 - (v) -

expenses



Other operating (12.4) 12.4 - (vi) -

expenses



____________

(i) Adjustment of income relating to government grants received of

EUR 2.6 million from other operating income to a deduction of other external

costs to align Ahlstrom's accounting policy with Munksjö's accounting policy.

(ii) Reclassification of EUR 910.0 million from cost of goods sold to

materials and supplies (EUR 495.2 million), other external costs

(EUR 214.0 million), personnel costs (EUR 144.0 million), depreciation and

amortization (EUR 61.9 million) and changes in inventories (EUR 5.2 million).

(iii) Reclassification of EUR 40.2 million from sales and marketing

expenses to personnel costs (EUR 28.1 million), other external costs

(EUR 11.6 million) and depreciation and amortization (EUR 0.4 million).

(iv) Reclassification of EUR 20.9 million from R&D expenses to

personnel costs (EUR 11.8 million), other external costs (EUR 7.5 million) and

depreciation and amortization (EUR 1.5 million).

(v) Reclassification of EUR 76.4 million from administrative expenses

to other external costs (EUR 40.6 million), personnel costs (EUR 32.7 million)

and depreciation and amortization (EUR 3.2 million).

(vi) Reclassification of EUR 12.4 million from other operating expenses

to depreciation and amortization (EUR 7.5 million) and other external costs

(EUR 4.9 million).



In addition to the accounting policy alignments and reclassifications presented

above for both the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and for the year ended

December 31, 2015, it should be noted that Ahlstrom has historically presented

share of profits of equity accounted investments below operating result

(EUR 0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and for the year

ended December 31, 2015), whereas Munksjö includes share of profits in equity

accounted investments within operating result. Ahlstrom's presentation has been

aligned with Munksjö's presentation in this regard.









(2) Merger

The following table sets forth the pro forma adjustments that give effect to the

Merger on the unaudited pro forma combined statement of financial position as at

September 30, 2016 (the adjustments have been separated into different sections

based on the nature of the adjustment as described below under each section in

the respective notes):



As at September 30, 2016



Acquisition -

Purchase

price

allocation to Merger

acquired impact to

assets and parent The

Fund assumed company Transaction Merger

distributions liabilities equity costs in total



(Notes 2a and (Note 2c) (Note 2d) (Note 2)

(Note 2a) 2b)



(EUR in millions)



Assets



Non-current

assets



Tangible - 130.5 - - 130.5

assets



Goodwill - 275.5 - - 275.5



Other - 221.3 - - 221.3

intangible

assets



Equity - (15.7) - - (15.7)

accounted

investments



Other non- - (0.5) - - (0.5)

current assets



Deferred tax - (9.4) - 0.3 (9.1)

assets



Total non- - 601.6 - 0.3 601.9

current assets



Current assets



Inventory - (8.3) - - (8.3)



Accounts - (7.1) - - (7.1)

receivable



Other current - (2.7) - (0.3) (3.0)

assets



Current tax - - - - -

asset



Cash and cash (22.8) (39.8) - - (62.6)

equivalents



Total current (22.8) (57.9) - (0.3) (81.1)

assets



Total assets (22.8) 543.7 - (0.1) 520.8



Equity and

liabilities



Equity



Attributable

to parent

company's

shareholders



Share capital - (70.0) 70.0 - -



Reserve for (22.8) 684.7 (232.2) (1.1) 428.6

unrestricted

equity



Other reserves - (41.2) - - (41.2)



Retained - (91.8) 162.2 (14.5) 55.9

earnings



Hybrid bond - (100.0) - - (100.0)



Total equity

attributable

to parent

company's

shareholders (22.8) 381.8 - (15.6) 343.3



Non- - - - - -

controlling

interests



Total equity (22.8) 381.8 - (15.6) 343.3







Non-current

liabilities



Non-current - 109.9 - - 109.9

borrowings



Other non- - - - - -

current

liabilities



Pension - (33.3) - - (33.3)

obligations



Deferred tax - 94.0 - - 94.0

liabilities



Provisions - - - - -



Total non- - 170.6 - - 170.6

current

liabilities



Current

liabilities



Current - (0.2) - - (0.2)

borrowings



Accounts - (15.2) - 15.5 0.3

payable



Accrued

expenses and

deferred

income - 7.0 - - 7.0



Current tax - 0.0 - - 0.0

liabilities



Other current - (0.4) - - (0.4)

liabilities



Total current - (8.7) - 15.5 6.9

liabilities



Total - 161.9 - 15.5 177.5

liabilities



Total equity (22.8) 543.7 - (0.1) 520.8

and

liabilities



__________

(2a) Fund Distributions

The Boards of Directors of Munksjö and Ahlstrom have proposed to their

respective EGMs the authorization of the respective Board of Directors to

resolve upon the distribution of funds in the total amount of approximately

EUR 23 million each, corresponding to EUR 0.45 per share in Munksjö and EUR 0.49

per share in Ahlstrom, to their respective shareholders before the completion of

the Merger in lieu of the companies' ordinary annual distribution. Munksjö would

implement such distribution as a return of equity from the reserve for invested

unrestricted equity and Ahlstrom would implement such distribution as a dividend

payment.



This distribution of funds for Munksjö has been reflected in the unaudited pro

forma combined statement of financial position by deducting EUR 22.8 million

from the reserve for unrestricted equity and EUR 22.8 million from cash and cash

equivalents. Ahlstrom's dividend payment will take place prior to the Effective

Date and as such, will decrease the acquired assets of Ahlstrom at the

acquisition date and is reflected in the adjustment 2b below for the assets

acquired and liabilities assumed in the acquisition.



(2b) Acquisition - Purchase Price Allocation to Acquired Assets and

Assumed Liabilities

The Merger will be accounted using the acquisition method of accounting where

Munksjö acquires Ahlstrom. Under the acquisition method of accounting, purchase

consideration is allocated to assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on

their estimated fair values as of the acquisition date. The excess of the

estimated preliminary purchase consideration over the estimated fair value of

the identifiable net assets acquired has been allocated to goodwill in this

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information.



Preliminary Estimate of the Fair Value of the Purchase Consideration

The purchase consideration is determined based on the fair value of the Merger

Consideration Shares. The aggregate number of the Merger Consideration Shares is

expected to be 45,376,992 shares (excluding treasury shares held by Ahlstrom and

assuming that none of Ahlstrom's shareholders demand at the EGM of Ahlstrom

resolving on the Merger that their shares in Ahlstrom be redeemed) with an

aggregate fair value of EUR 684.7 million based on the November 10, 2016 closing

price of EUR 15.09 of the Munksjö share on Nasdaq Helsinki, corresponding to the

preliminary estimate of the purchase consideration as if the acquisition

occurred on September 30, 2016. Ahlstrom's shareholders will receive as Merger

Consideration 0.9738 Merger Consideration Shares for each share in Ahlstrom

owned by them.



The preliminary estimate of the purchase consideration reflected in the

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information does not purport to represent the

actual consideration to





More information:

http://www.ahlstrom.com



PressRelease by

Ahlstrom Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 513371

Character count: 65669

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ahlstrom Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease