Increasing Developments in Ancillary Revenue Management Solutions will lead to Excessive Growth Globally through 2021

Report presents a comprehensive segmentation of the global ancillary revenue management market by type of carriers (major airlines and low-cost airlines). It outlines the market shares for key regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. The key vendors analyzed in this report are Amadeus, Navitaire, Sabre, Travelport, and SITA.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 16, 2016: Nowadays, airlines have become increasingly dependent on ancillary revenue in response to rising fuel costs, decreasing yields and increasingly competitive environment. A new forecast report focusing on the management of ancillary revenue for the period 2011 to 2021 has been added to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) research reports. The report is entitled Global Ancillary Revenue Management Sales Market Report 2016 and it offers inclusive information of ancillary revenues global market by aiming some key regions, including United States, Europe, China and Japan.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=882793



Initially, the report discusses the overview of ancillary revenue management along with its definition and classification. It defines ancillary revenue as the revenue beyond the sale of tickets, which are generated by direct sales to passengers, or indirectly as a part of the travel experience. In airlines, this contains the price mix of cheaper fare along with other ancillary services to attract passengers which further leads to more revenue from ancillary fees. This management also helps companies to determine the right pricing strategy for airlines. Ancillary revenue management solutions also help airlines to manage customer information and understand the customer's buying patterns, such as preferences for à la carte services or the ability to pay for on-board entertainment services. Research analysts have predicted the global market to grow at a high CAGR in coming years.



The market has been segmented on the basis of regions, types and applications. Geographically, the United States is the largest contributor to the market as US passengers spent the most on business travel in 2015. Also, the study observes that with lower penetration of online travelling agencies and fragmented online booking market for ancillary services in Eastern Europe, the ancillary revenue management market in Europe provides substantial growth for travel technology partners and global distribution system (GDS) providers.





It has been observed that the dynamic market environment has encouraged airlines to focus on a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between ancillary revenue and ticket revenue. Now, relaxed entry barriers in air transportations and low fare prices have increased the intensity of competition among airlines globally, driving airlines to generate revenue from ancillary revenue management. Further in the report, key vendors in the market are also mentioned. Some of them are as follows:



Amadeus

Sabre

Navitaire

Travelport

SITA

Airline Software

Cartrawler

Concur Technologies (SAP)

Lemax

Radixx International

Revenue Analytics

SAS



Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-ancillary-revenue-management-sales-market-report-2016-report.html



The report provides detailed information of these key vendors along with manufacturing base, competitors, marketing strategy, product information etc. In the end, factors affecting market, manufacturing cost and industrial chains are also analyzed.







More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/global-ancillary-revenue-management-sales-market.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.



PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 12/16/2016 - 12:42

Language: English

News-ID 513386

Character count: 3720

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Sudip Saha

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12.16.2016



Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease