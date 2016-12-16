Production of Expressmint.com Custom Koozies in the USA Increased Due to Steady and Growing Demand

Custom koozies and coolers products made by Expressmint.com are now manufactured mainly within the USA.

(firmenpresse) - Expressmint.com, a leading manufacturer and supplier of cooling products and custom koozies, recently increased its production volume in the USA. The company now focuses on increasing production of custom koozies & can coolers in their US based manufacturing facility as the demand for their products has increased in the US mainland over the past couple of months. The owners stated that increasing production volume in the US is a core strategic move as this helps them in keeping the prices of the custom koozies & can coolers remarkably low and in serving their US based consumers faster and in a more seamless way.



Expressmint.com lets their customers to choose from a wide variety of custom koozies and cooler products. The all-US supplier offers low minimum quantities, impeccable quality and factory-direct wholesale pricing, among many other standard benefits. The support staff members operating from the US have been thoroughly trained to assist their US and offshore customers with the selection of custom koozies & can coolers.



Manufacturing Koozies and can coolers, which are commonly used in parties and grand social or family events, is what Expressmint.com is known for. The manufacturers and suppliers want to keep the online ordering process simple and straightforward. The e-store of the company also has an online design tool which helps the users with the selection process as they can choose from the size, style and color options and can also add clip art, text and logos as required. Customization or personalization of the beer coozies and drink coolers takes roughly three minutes, the owners claimed.



The Premium collapsible cooler that Expressmint.com has recently launched is available in a wide variety of colors. This, along with all the other products, is now manufactured in the USA only. The owners claimed that keeping the manufacturing process within the US helps them in ensuring a low price and better serviceability within the US, where the demand is remarkably high now.





We have seen an unprecedented growth in demand in the US mainland and we have decided to keep the manufacturing process inside the US only. We have a highly skilled and trained workforce here in the USA and we hope we can continue to offer custom koozies & can coolers at competitive prices, said the CEO of Expressmint.com.



About the Company



Expressmint.com is a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom koozies & can coolers.



To know more, visit https://www.expressimprint.com/custom-koozies.html



Media Contact:

Company Name: Express Imprint

Contact Person: Sam Malhotra

Phone: 2816915315

Address: Houston, Texas, United States

Website: https://www.expressimprint.com/





More information:

http://https://www.expressimprint.com/



PressRelease by

Express Imprint

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 12:47

Language: English

News-ID 513387

Character count: 2946

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Express Imprint



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease