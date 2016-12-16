Eurasian Minerals Announces Change of Trading Symbol on the New York Stock Exchange

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "EMX") (TSX VENTURE: EMX)(NYSE MKT: EMXX) is pleased to announce that the Company will change the ticker symbol of its common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange from EMXX to EMX effective Monday, December 26, 2016. Eurasian Minerals Inc. will then trade on both the TSX Venture and NYSE MKT exchanges as EMX.

About EMX. Eurasian leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its generative business with strategic investment and third party royalty acquisition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward looking statements" that reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about its future results. When used in this news release, words such as "estimate," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which, by their very nature, are not guarantees of the Company's future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause Eurasian's actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors may include, but are not limited to: unavailability of financing, failure to identify commercially viable mineral reserves, fluctuations in the market valuation for commodities, difficulties in obtaining required approvals for the development of a mineral project, increased regulatory compliance costs, expectations of project funding by joint venture partners and other factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified in this news release, and other risk factors and forward-looking statements listed in the Company's MD&A for the three-month period ended September 30, 2016 (the "MD&A") and the most recently filed Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. More information about the Company, including the MD&A, the 20-F and financial statements of the Company, is available on SEDAR at and on the SEC's EDGAR website at .

