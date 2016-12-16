Chesswood Group Limited Announces December 2016 Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Chesswood Group Limited (TSX: CHW) announced today a cash dividend of $0.07 per share for the month of December. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016, and will be paid on January 16, 2017.

Chesswood Group Limited has designated its dividends as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Chesswood Group Limited

Chesswood Group Limited is a financial services company with operating businesses in both Canada and the U.S.

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit .

The separate websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are at and

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Many factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

Contacts:

Barry Shafran

Chesswood Group Limited

416-386-3099





