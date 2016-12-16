Top Selling Pink Flamingo Float Receives A Five-Star Review From Happy Customer

Teddy Shake announced this week that a new five-star review was received for their pink flamingo float from a satisfied customer.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their [pink flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) float just a few months ago, Teddy Shake determined that their popular float would be sold exclusively on Amazon.com. Selling products on Amazon does have many advantages, but it can sometimes be difficult for new products to get the positive customer reviews needed to gain business from new potential customers. This week Teddy Shake received their 270th review, an achievement they do not take likely.



"Our pink flamingo inflatable launched just over three months ago," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We did not know what the reception was going to be. For half of the US, our selling season was starting just as they were packing up their pool floats and preparing for winter. We have been thrilled with not only the responses that we have received from our customers but also the enthusiasm that they write to us with. We were thrilled to receive that 270th review this week. We hope the patter continues, and that our product will continue to reach customers from around the world."



Out of the 270 reviews for Teddy Shake flamingo float, 100% of customers state they like their pink flamingo float. The latest five-star reviewer wrote "This is an adorable float. It is brightly colored and absolutely huge. It takes a LONG time to blow up, so I highly recommend some sort of air pump. It has been a hit both in and out of the water. It has held up remarkably well in the time that we've had it. I highly recommend this if you are looking for a giant, fun float that kids and adults alike can enjoy!"



Teddy Shake's pink flamingo float is currently priced at $34.99. For a limited time, Amazon.com will ship all orders via [free two-day shipping,](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Z5yaybSJT5VNX) to ensure the items reach the customers prior to the holidays.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





