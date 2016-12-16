Popular Gel Pen Set Available For Holidays With Amazon's Free Two-Day Shipping

Teddy Shake announced today that any order of their popular 105-piece gel pen set on Amazon.com will receive free two-day shipping to ensure it is received prior to the holidays.

(firmenpresse) - There is just over one week left in the holiday shopping season. Amazon.com wants to ensure that customers are confident that their purchases will be received in time, and is offering [free two-day shipping](https://amzn.com/B01IFTZOSA) on all items. Since the Teddy Shake gel pen set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, customers can now purchase this set with the free delivery.



"We are very grateful for our exclusive partnership with Amazon.com," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "They are very generous with their normal shipping of products, offering the shipping for free for any order over $49. For them to now offer to ship all orders with free two-day shipping, it is clear that their concern is for the customer, and to ensure that they have the gift items they need prior to the holidays."



The [Teddy Shake gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_dy0gybEMYAY3T) set was launched on Amazon.com just over one month ago. There are 105 pens included with the set, in a rainbow of colors, including the milky, metallic and neon styles. The Teddy Shake gel pens contain 60% more ink, which ensures that the pens will last longer for the customers. The acid-free and lead-free ink is perfect for use in scrapbooks and archival documents. The smooth, free-flowing ink from the pen make the writing from the pen beautiful and perfect for use in adult coloring books, journals, art projects or homework.



The Teddy Shake gel pens are currently priced at $24.99 for a limited time. Any customers who want to ensure their orders are received prior to the holidays are advised to make their purchase this weekend.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

