Ben Seeks For Financial Assistance for Pursuing His Dream of Making Scented Candles

ID: 513406
(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In terms of recent trend, what have been catching the attention of many are scented candles. The utilities of these scented candles are far more than traditional candles. There remains no doubt that in todays world there are several companies that manufacture the scented candles. Here it is important to take a note of the fact that these scented candles are high in terms of price. But more often than not one is not satisfied with the quality of these candles. In this context, it is important to mention that if one wants to buy high quality then ones ultimate destination will be Easy Streets Candles and it is also to be taken in to account that the price of these candles will be much less than the candles made by companies who have big names.

The manufacturer of the candles that Easy Streets Candles aim to cater to the customer promises to leave no stone unturned in the bid to make these candles live up to the expectations of the customers. The manufacturer, Ben, has a passion of making scented candles and he also promises to service his customers with candles that have wide range of fragrances. Needless to say in this context that these high quality scented candles can be used for home décor. These world class scented candles can also serve as perfect item for gifts.

Here it is important to take a note of the fact that in todays world such high quality things require a lot of investment. The case with Ben is no different. Ben requires a sufficient amount of financial backing in the id to pursue his dream and passion of making scented candles. In this context, it is important to take a note of the fact that Ben will be happy to accept any kind of financial assistance from any generous person across the globe.

About Easy Streets Candles:
Easy Streets Candles is an online store that aims to cater high quality scented candles.

To know more, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/going-full-time-making-incredible-scented-candles#/



Easy Streets Candles shop on Etsy https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/EasyStreetCandles
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/easystreetcandles/

Contact details:
Company: Easy Street Candles
Owner: Ben Whyman
Phone Number: +447491 972919 / +447545 154451
Email Address: liftinglimey(at)gmail.com

