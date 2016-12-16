Enhanced: fire-resistant and flue-gas-optimized monitors for areas with stringent fire protection requirements

Distec presents an updated and expanded range of POS line monitors for industry and trade at ISE 2017

(PresseBox) - Distec GmbH, leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications, introduces enhancements and extensions of the proven POS-Line product family at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the international trade fair for audiovisual and electronic integration (February 7-10, 2017) in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In particular, the focus is on the further optimized POS-Line-BLO monitor series, which means optimized fire load and flue gas performance by using improved fire retardant materials. The new G30 protection glass improves heat resistance and the heat-resistant power and network cables are now halogen-free. The integrated thermal fuse separates the monitor from the power supply when the critical temperature is reached. The monitor housing offers protection class IP33. "The fire-resistant and flue-gas-optimized monitors have stood the test as information displays in sensitive areas with stringent fire protection requirements such as escape routes, stairways and on the opposite side of elevators in public buildings, hotels and production halls," explained Axel Schäfer, COO of Distec GmbH. Distec will be showing the new POS line BLO monitors at stand P132 in hall 10.

Low flammability and low fire load for improved fire protection

Since a suitable standard for monitors does not exist, an independent expert has classified the devices for the fire behavior of construction products. The basic fire test showed that the monitors fall below the limit values for class B-S1, d0 according to DIN EN 13501-1 in all categories. This is the best grade in the class of flame retardant products. The certificate confirms that the monitors are hardly inflammable, and that there is almost no smoke in the event of a fire, or that there is a dripping of burning material or parts falling off. The monitors are available in sizes from 31.5 to 54.6 inches.

Optimized housing, simplified installation and increased range of temperature



The improved version of the successful POS line product family combines up-to-date technology with a modern and appealing design. "The new POS line monitors are the ideal solution for anyone looking for a robust metal housing, reliability in operation and a wide range of controller and front options depending on the application," adds Axel Schäfer. New features include the optimized aluminum housing with lower weight and increased temperature range, simplified mounting for flexible installation without mounting angles and latest PCAP-Touch technology for 10 finger use. Typical application areas of the POS-Line V2 series ranges from various professional applications for industry and trade as digital whiteboard, guiding monitors and digital signage at the point-of-sales.



Distec is a company of the Data Display Group (www.datadisplay-group.com), the worldwide operating specialist for TFT flat screen and system solutions for industrial, multimedia and digital signage applications. Located in Germering near Munich in Germany, the company designs, produces and sells innovative solutions and a full range components, displays and services. Data Display Group supplies innovative Green IT solutions based on their hardware platforms and their own software to control the TFTs of partners Samsung, Innolux, Kyocera, and Mitsubishi as well as selected panels from other manufacturers. These system solutions - from assemblies and kits up to finished OEM products - are developed in their own R&D centers in Germering (Germany) and Ronkonkoma (NY/USA). The range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product finishing and assembly of monitoring systems as well as the production of finished products and a complete after-sales service with RMA, repair and technical support. Since 01/01/2016, Distec is a member of the Fortec Group with access to products, services, and expertise of a large high-tech company network, which makes a perfect complement to the product portfolio. More information can be found on the homepage: http://www.distec.de





Company information / Profile:

