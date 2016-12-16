Bigleaf Networks Announces Automatic Optimization for Satellite Connectivity

Bigleaf's real-time IP routing and prioritization systems are now specifically tuned for the performance profile of satellite connectivity

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- , the Cloud-first SD-WAN service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection and adapting QoS in real-time, today announced new satellite-optimized adaptation within its SD-WAN software.

Bigleaf's patent-pending technology adds SD-WAN routing intelligence and prioritization to all underlying Internet connections, preventing outages and improving Cloud application performance. This new optimization for satellite connectivity further advances Bigleaf's ability to provide optimal performance for sensitive applications when satellite circuits are in use.

Bigleaf's optimizations for satellite connectivity includes the following plug-and-play automatic features:

Prioritizing routing of real-time applications such as VoIP, point of sale (POS), virtual desktop, and chat, plus transactional traffic such as web browsing, electronic health records (EHR) and SaaS, over any available and healthy landline connections

Allowing less performance-sensitive bulk traffic such as patch updates and file transfers to be load balanced onto satellite connections

Maintaining real-time re-routing and prioritization over all circuits, including satellite, in the event of any performance issues like outages, brown-outs, or jitter spikes

These innovations combine with Bigleaf's existing Dynamic QoS, Same-IP failover, and other features to provide the best possible Cloud and Internet-based application experience for Bigleaf customers.

"Satellite is a great where lower-latency circuits aren't available with sufficient bandwidth," said Bigleaf Founder and CEO Joel Mulkey. "The challenge has always been how to optimally use real-time applications with satellite connectivity in the mix. With Bigleaf's latest advance, customers can include satellite in their connectivity mix with confidence. Our SD-WAN platform will automatically route and prioritize traffic with intelligence that's pre-tuned to the satellite performance profile and their application needs."

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-sharing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America. To learn more, visit or talk to Bigleaf at 1-888-244-3133.

Jeff Burchett



(503) 523-3412





More information:

http://www.bigleaf.net



PressRelease by

Bigleaf Networks

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 14:11

Language: English

News-ID 513442

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bigleaf Networks

Stadt: PORTLAND, OR





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease