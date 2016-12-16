European CEO: Enter the Dragon

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- At a time when Europe is beginning to emerge from the peak of the 2011 debt crisis, a turning of the tables has taken place between China and the continent. After centuries of European imperialism in China, an increasing number of European companies are now falling into Chinese ownership. A special report in the latest issue of European CEO investigates this trend, and asks whether this poses a risk to both Europe's working culture and security in the region.

Following a turbulent period of civil war, China largely isolated itself from the international economy in the 1940s. International investment had to be approved by the state, resulting in very little capital flowing in or out of the country. This changed in the 1970s, which propelled China on the path to become the titan of industry it is today. With this new wealth, it has made significant investments into Europe, while global markets have continued to struggle.

Nonetheless, as the report in European CEO asks, what impact has this had on European companies? The shifting of control by some of Europe's biggest brands, like Volvo, Piraeus and Putzmeister, raises a number of questions. Human resources departments have struggled to hand over power to European managers, and security questions have been raised in regards the increasing influence of telecommunication firms like Huawei. Although the growth of Chinese investment in Europe signals that the country has finally caught up to the West in terms of wealth, long-term intentions remain unclear.

Also in the latest issue of European CEO are features exploring the changing nature of Europe's relationship with corporate tax, Barcelona's grand plan to rethink the modern city and a look at what will be on the agenda at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

For more coverage of the issues affecting business in Europe, the latest European CEO is available to read now in print and online.

