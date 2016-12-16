BERNINA'S WeAllSew Blog Kicks off Special Holiday Countdown

Holiday project tutorials, tips, autographed books, free downloads and a chance to win a BERNINA 215 Simply Red sewing machine

(firmenpresse) - AURORA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- BERNINA of America, the world's premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that the WeAllSew Holiday Countdown has officially kicked off to offer online visitors inspirational holiday project tutorials, helpful sewing tips, free downloads and a chance for one lucky sewist to win a BERNINA 215 Simply Red sewing machine. WeAllSew will provide daily holiday giveways, including books autographed by favorite sewlebrities and quilters, colorful fabrics, sewing notions, free embroidery and applique downloads along with BERNINA swag. To participate, sewists must answer the daily question and be a United States citizen for consideration. Comments must be submitted to the WeAllSew.com blog () by the date and time outlined in the giveaway. Winners are chosen at random and will be announced on the blog within a week after the contest ends. Participants can submit only one comment a day.

"We wanted to provide our online community with special holiday projects and giveaways to help kick off the holiday season," said Amy Gutierrez, Director of Marketing for BERNINA of America. "We hope sewists enjoy the special offerings and the chance to win a BERNINA 215 Simply Red."

WeAllSew is a unique online community where sewists, quilters, embroiders and all-around crafters from around the country come to share their passion for designing and creating. The blog is easy-to-navigate and provides sewists quick access to projects, videos, tips, tricks, and WeAllSew experts. Visitors can also register to become a WeAllSew member or receive the WeAllSew newsletter. For more information, visit .

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers, who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: , Instagram: (at)BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: , and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at . To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit or call (630)978-2500.

