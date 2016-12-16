i-BLADES Smartcase Named Winner of 2016 MEMS & Sensors Technology Showcase

A new platform for IOT technologies to innovate and reach mobile consumers quickly

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- has been named the 2016  winner for its groundbreaking Smartcase, a new modular accessory that dramatically accelerates time to market and reach for IOT technologies. The Smartcase allows new technologies to quickly reach mass-market mobile consumers through one integrated smartphone accessory -- a mobile phone case. i-BLADES was one of the five cutting-edge finalists bringing new IOT and micro sensor solutions to market

offers a new approach for smartphone consumers to receive new technology ahead of smartphone upgrades. It also offers sensor makers a quick and easy way to launch their technologies to smartphone users without having to integrate into smartphones or create separate devices. The Smartcase provides a modular platform for these new IOT technologies. It protects a user's phone like other cases but allows them to snap-on new technologies and functions through Smartblades.

Leading MEMS sensor provider, Bosch Sensortec is one of the first users of the Smartcase platform. Bosch used the system to introduce its BME680 environmental sensor, which i-BLADES embedded in the case in six weeks, compared to the much longer road for design-in from phone makers. Now i-BLADES Smartcase users can enjoy accurate air quality monitoring wherever they are.

"It's not an easy process to get a new sensor designed into a mobile phone," said Jorge Fernandes, co-founder and CEO, i-BLADES. "Typically it means waiting at least one smartphone design cycle, which is about 18 months. Even then, with smartphone makers limiting the sensors in devices, your sensor may not meet the 'large market appeal' criteria. Our Smartcase provides a new option for field testing and introducing new or niche sensors that makes the whole process much easier and faster."

Karen Lightman, executive director of  congratulated the i-BLADES team, noting that "We find many of our members who include the leading MEMS and sensors makers in the industry, are looking to drive IOT forward by putting their technology on mobile phones. Attendees at the MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress chose i-BLADES as the winner, as it provides an option for sensor makers to integrate their sensors into a smartphone and offer new applications directly to consumers."

The world's first Smartcase, it's a phone case with built-in patented micro-thin smart technology. This creates a smart platform that lets users expand smartphone capabilities by adding removable Smartblades onto the back of the case. The connection between phone and Smartblade is equivalent to a hard-wired data connection, enabling easy integration of new sensors.

i-BLADES offers a variety of Smartblades that solve major smartphone user pain points -- from battery life, to health to on-the-go entertainment -- with more planned for the future. Users can just snap-on Smartblades for new functions, then snap them off when they do not need them. This gives MEMS partners access to the mobile market without creating a separate device or waiting for integration into smartphone technologies.

The Smartcase accommodates a limitless number of IOT solutions that need smartphone power, UI and connectivity. Its proprietary Smart platform allows multiple modules to connect to mobile. The power is in the hands of the user who benefits from ultimate choice as to when and what they want to add to their smartphone.

Users can pre-order the Smartcase on the company's . Or if you are visiting CES 2017, i-BLADES will be exhibiting in the Central Hall in the Bosch booth (#14128) and South Hall 3 at the i-BLADES Booth (#35304).

MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), a ® Strategic Association Partner as of January 1, 2017, advocates for near-term commercialization of MEMS/sensors-based products through a wide range of activities, such as conferences, technical working groups and education. Through its TSensors (Trillion Sensors) initiative, MSIG also increases worldwide awareness of emerging MEMS/sensors-based applications with huge commercialization potential in the next decade and beyond. For more information, visit: and follow MSIG on and (use (at)MEMSGroup).

i-BLADES designs and markets modular add-on technology for the global smartphone market. The company created the world's first "Smartcase," a next-generation mobile phone case with smart technology inside. This modular expansion platform lets users add functionality to smartphones, such as more battery life, more storage or solutions around air quality, VR headset, wellness, entertainment, etc. i-BLADES Developer's Program lets companies use the Smart Platform to create function-specific Blades for every market imaginable. .

Carol Felton



VP of Communications



408-807-3780



Dominic Neil-Dwyer

VP, Products and Services



+447946115217





More information:

http://www.i-blades.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 14:45

Language: English

News-ID 513450

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: i-BLADES, Inc.

Stadt: MILPITAS, CA





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease