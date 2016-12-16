Luvu Brands Signs Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agreement

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Luvu Brands, Inc., (OTCQB: LUVU), a manufacturer and marketer of premium consumer brands in the wellness, lifestyle and fashion seating categories, today announced the signing of an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with MysteryVibe Limited.

MysteryVibe has created a unique vibrator called , the world's first body-adapting smart 6-motor pleasure toy. Designed to cater to the intricacies of personal arousal, Crescendo is powered by six motors and can be bent to take any shape to adapt your body, moods and desires. The accompanying app, available on iOS and Android, allows users to download countless new vibrations, all for free. It is also one of the most downloaded vibrator apps in the world with over 250,000 downloads to date. MysteryVibe has raised over $2.5 million in funding to date and their products are loved by experts and customers in 51 countries.

Louis Friedman, President and CEO of Luvu Brands, said, "As the exclusive sales and marketing agent for North America, we are excited about of the potential of Crescendo. MysteryVibe has created what we believe is a very unique and exciting product, and users and experts have been raving about it. I'm optimistic that Crescendo will be a top selling product in the US and Canada in the very near-term."

designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets a portfolio of premium consumer lifestyle brands including sexual wellness, fashion seating and furniture, and home essentials.

The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 160 people. Bringing manufacturing back to the USA, sustainable manufacturing practices, and decreasing the overall impact on the environment are core to the Company's operating principles.

Luvu Brands promotes its products in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and globally. The Company's brand sites include: ,, plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit luvubrands.com.

MysteryVibe is an award-winning British pleasure products brand who design, develop and manufacture luxury pleasure products. Founded in 2014, they have witnessed a phenomenal rise with customers in over 50 countries and features in major publications like Glamour, WSJ, CNBC, The Times and Guardian. MysteryVibe is headquartered in London, UK and the first company to create products in collaboration with 1,000 real users across 50 countries. Their flagship product, Crescendo, is a revolutionary new vibrator that can be bent to take the shape of the user's body and offer countless vibrations for a truly personalized pleasure experience.

Luvu Brands, Inc.



Ronald Scott

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 15:10

Language: English

News-ID 513453

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Luvu Brands, Inc.

Stadt: ATLANTA, GA





Number of hits: 23



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease