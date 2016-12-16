FRO - Share offering: Issue of New Shares

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to the stock exchange notices published in connection with the
offering (the "Offering") of 13,422,818 new shares (the "New Shares") in
Frontline Ltd. (NYSE/OSE: FRO) (the "Company").
The New Shares have been validly issued, and the Company's issued share capital
has been increased to USD 169,809,324, divided into 169,809,324 issued shares,
each with a nominal value of USD 1.00.
The New Shares will be delivered and registered on the Company's ISIN
BMG3682E1921 and listed on Oslo Børs and the New York Stock Exchange under the
Company's trading symbol "FRO" today on December 16, 2016.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale
in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The
Offering was made by means of an application agreement, a term sheet and a
prospectus and related prospectus supplements which form a part of the Company's
effective Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-204884) that
has previously been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC"). Copies of the offering documentation may be obtained by contacting
Arctic Securities at telephone: +47 21 01 30 40 or e-
mail: settlement(at)arctic.com.
Arctic Securities AS and Arctic Securities LLC have acted as sole manager in the
Offering.
December 16, 2016
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
Contacts:
Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84
Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76
***
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe
harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements
concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance,
and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements
of historical facts. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "intends",
"estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should",
"expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various
assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when
made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish
these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein
speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation
to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring
after the date of this communication.
In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein,
important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the
strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates,
general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and
vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in our
operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the
market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in
governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities,
potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and
international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due
to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important
factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of
the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Frontline Ltd. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.frontline.bm/
Date: 12/16/2016 - 15:39
Language: English
News-ID 513460
Character count: 5154
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Frontline Ltd.
Stadt: Hamilton
Number of hits: 20
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.915
|Registriert Heute:
|14
|Registriert Gestern:
|10
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|265
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.