MYJAR wins Responsible Lender of 2016 at the Credit Strategy F5 Awards

MYJAR have been announced as the winner of the Responsible Lender Award at the prestigious Credit Strategy F5 awards this week. The flagship awards scheme is organised by Credit Strategy as part of the new F5 Awards and Conference held in London.

MYJAR is an innovative financial services company that provides simple, straightforward loans of up to £3,600 online for up to 12 months. The award recognises that MYJAR lends to customers responsibly in a transparent way while ensuring stringent checks are conducted before the lending decision and that the customers interests are at the heart of the MYJAR business. Each MYJAR loan is tailored to individual customer needs using the MYJAR ladder model that is designed to ensure that loans are affordable for customers.



The judges commended MYJAR for being, open and frank about their rates and charges, and that they clearly outline what a customer will be borrowing, for how long, and how much they will need to pay back. This is a key factor in why thousands of their customers have voted via the independent review site, Trustpilot resulting in a score of 9.4 out of 10.



The Responsible Lender award demonstrates that MYJAR not only put their customers first, but also look after their well-being. The team at MYJAR are delighted with the award. Stuart Sykes, Group Customer Operations Director said: We are extremely proud to see that our hard work has paid off, every person in the business has worked very hard to ensure our product is right for our customers. We pride ourselves on being a responsible lender that people can trust.



The competition for Responsible Lender was tough, with some well-known brands competing for the title. But MYJAR came out on top, having also been nominated as a finalist in the category for Best Fintech Lender. This brings the total to shortlisting for 5 awards in the space of just a couple of months. Previous award nominations include Best Customer Outcome and Vulnerable Customer Support Initiative.





MYJAR supports Payplan, one of the leading free debt help charities, to help any of its customers who experience financial difficulty.



MYJAR is one of the few lenders in the category that has never allowed rollovers and always capped interest and fees at day 60. Affordability checks are always carried out prior to a loan being approved.



MYJAR Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority permission number 673214.



For further information please contact MYJAR Press Room on press(at)myjar.com or 02070161469.







