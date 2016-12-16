Learn Swedish 6000 Words Updated Mobile Application Comes with Exciting New Features

Learn Swedish 6000 Words, an e-learning app by Fun Easy learn, recently underwent a makeover.

(firmenpresse) - USA - Learn Swedish 6000 Words, an e-learning app that aims to make Swedish language learning a lot easier for both new and old users, was recently updated by Fun Easy Learn, the m-learning app development firm that has developed scores of e-learning apps to date. The updated version of Learn Swedish 6000 Words comes with two new features, namely Speech Recognition and Slow Play Mode. The developers believe that the addition of these two features will make Swedish language learning easier and more straightforward a process for their learners.



Learn Swedish 6000 Words is an interactive language learning app which helps users to learn Swedish language vocabulary words . The mobile application comes with a number of interactive games, in-app purchases, and hundred other learner-friendly features that help both new and old users in learning the language. The developers recently claimed that the addition of the new features will make the app more interactive and interesting.



Learn Swedish 6000 Words now translates Swedish words to one hundred and forty different languages. The developers maintained that the in-app games and the interactive learning features will make learning a smooth ride for even the first-timers. They also said that the app can be an indispensable Swedish language learning tool for students and workers living in Sweden for some time, for immigrants and for all other people who come in contact with Swedish natives every day.



Learn Swedish 6000 Words is a feature-rich mobile app and we are here to add as many features to it as we can. The addition of the Speech Recognition and the Slow Play Mode, among other existing features, will help us in increasing our user base. Already, we have received dollops of positive reviews from users from all across the world. We hope that the number of positive reviews will increase in the coming days, said the chief developer of Fun Easy Learn during a press conference.



The developer also maintained that they are going to add a lot more features to the app in the coming days to make Learn Swedish 6000 Words even more interesting and appealing.





Comments on this PressRelease