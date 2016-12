Learn from mobile photography legend Chris Burkard as he shares his top secrets on capturing the perfect shot

Chris Burkard

London, UK, 16th December 2016 - Join olloclip Ambassador and photography legend Chris Burkard in our new Skillshare class. Get all the tips and tricks you need to make the most of mobile photography.



You’ll follow Chris as he shares stories from his travels across the globe and tips to help you make the most of your iPhone and olloclip lenses. Whether you’re a serious photographer or a casual Instagrammer, this class will help you take and edit more beautiful and memorable shots.



