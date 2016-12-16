Learn from mobile photography legend Chris Burkard as he shares his top secrets on capturing the perfect shot

Chris Burkard

London, UK, 16th December 2016 - Join olloclip Ambassador and photography legend Chris Burkard in our new Skillshare class. Get all the tips and tricks you need to make the most of mobile photography.



Youll follow Chris as he shares stories from his travels across the globe and tips to help you make the most of your iPhone and olloclip lenses. Whether youre a serious photographer or a casual Instagrammer, this class will help you take and edit more beautiful and memorable shots.



Enroll and submit a photo in the class for a chance to win an awesome olloclip prize pack.







