Government of Canada Invests $1.3M in Improvements to Saskatoon's Community Infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) funding helps communities improve their local amenities, thus improving collective well-being in the society

(firmenpresse) - SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

Five recreational and community facilities in Saskatoon, including a popular National Historic Site, will be upgraded with the Government of Canada's CIP 150 investment of $1,324,860. The improvements made with the funding will help sustain the facilities over the long-term, which will provide Saskatoon residents with updated amenities to enjoy well into the future.

Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on behalf of The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today during a visit to Wanuskewin Heritage Park in Saskatoon.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in the improvement of local communities across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will support projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

" The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening community institutions, as well as the local economy, through improved infrastructure. Today's investments under Canada 150 demonstrate this commitment to help develop our communities, celebrate our heritage and improve the quality of life for all Canadians. "

- Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

" Wanuskewin is thrilled to be the recipient of funding from Western Economic Diversification Canada, which will be used to repair the infrastructure of this iconic building. Wanuskewin has been a gathering place for many people for thousands of years. This funding assists us in maintaining a facility that will continue to bring people together - in community, in healing and in reconciliation. "

- Dana Soonias, CEO, Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Stay Connected

Twitter: , , , , , , , .

Hashtags: #Canada150 / #CIP150 / #CBC2017 / #RadioCanada2017

Website: , , , , , , .

Facebook:

Instagram:

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Additional Links

Backgrounder

Government of Canada Invests in Saskatoon's Community Infrastructure

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in the improvement of local communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

CIP 150 supports projects seeking to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure. Priority was given to projects that upgrade recreational facilities, advance a clean growth economy, and have a positive impact on Indigenous communities and peoples.

A Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $1,324,860 was announced today for five projects in Saskatoon. The projects include upgrades to a National Historic Site, recreational facilities, a city-wide trail network and an animal welfare organization, as outlined below.

Additional Links

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

Contacts:



Rhonda Laing

Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations

Western Economic Diversification Canada

306-975-5944





Tara Janzen

Development Manager

Wanuskewin Heritage Park

306-931-6767 ext. 232





More information:

http://www.wd.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Western Economic Diversification Canada and Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 513471

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada and Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

Stadt: SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease