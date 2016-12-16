QuickLogic CEO to Participate in Panel Discussion at CES

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing SoCs, display bridges, FPGAs, and , today announced that its president and CEO, Brian Faith, will be participating in a MEMS & Sensors Industry Group panel discussion at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company will also host a private hospitality suite demonstrating its latest SoC solutions that enable more immersive user experiences in smartphone, wearable device and IoT applications.

Thursday, January 5, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4501

Mr. Faith will be participating in a panel discussion at the show entitled "Where are Consumer Electronics Taking the Sensors Industry?" He and other industry leaders will be covering topics such as the current trends in consumer electronics, the technology and consumer trends driving sensor investment, and the gaps that hinder achieving key technology and investment goals.

Venetian Towers, Floor 31, suite 310 and 312

The company will host a hospitality suite, giving attendees the opportunity to collaborate directly with company executives and engineers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the company's new ArcticPro embedded FPGA IP initiative which enables SoC designers to add post-production design flexibility to their devices.

Some of the many solutions for smartphone, wearable and IoT applications at the suite include:

EOS S3 Sensor Processing Platform featuring:

Always-on voice processing (including Sensory "Truly Hands Free Voice demo") with industry-leading ultra-low power consumption

CyWeeMotion's Android-compliant sensor fusion optimized for low power consumption

Voice-enabled TV remote control with Peel's SmartIR technology

Wide range of OEM products showcasing QuickLogic's SoCs, display bridges, and FPGAs

Meetings are by appointment only. Please email to set up a meeting.

Booth 40736 (Smart Home), Sands Convention Center, Level 2

QuickLogic will be showcasing its EOS S3 Sensor Processing Platform at the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group Pavilion.

For more information, conference program schedules and exhibit hours, please visit the CES website at

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit .

The QuickLogic logo, QuickLogic and ArcticLink are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

