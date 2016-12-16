Paragon Software Systems Wins Food Logistics Award

Routing and Scheduling Software Helps Food Logistics Businesses Create More Accurate and Feasible Routes

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, announces the company has been selected for a FL100+ Award, Food Logistics magazine's annual list of the leading 100-plus software and technology providers to the food and beverage industry. This is the third consecutive year that Paragon's routing and scheduling software has appeared on Food Logistics' prestigious list. Paragon was chosen for helping food and beverage companies create accurate routes based on real-life parameters resulting in improved service reliability that gets food and beverage products on store shelves on time.

"Food and beverage distributors need guaranteed delivery times to stores to ensure products are as fresh as possible, which means transportation planners must incorporate all the variables associated with deliveries for time and cost-sensitive routes," said William Salter, CEO and President, Paragon Software Systems. "Paragon's routing and scheduling software helps food and beverage businesses reduce planning time, cut empty running, lower mileage and optimize routes to meet strict delivery times and requirements."

"The software and technology sector continues to generate new and exciting opportunities for growers, food manufacturers, grocery retailers and the many logistics providers that support them," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics. "Today's cloud-based solutions and mobile connectivity are helping create tools that are more flexible, affordable and responsive, making software and technology even more valuable to those in the global food supply chain."

Paragon's routing and scheduling solutions enable users to plan for a range of constraints at an individual customer (store) level, such as only having the ability to deliver between 6AM and 7AM. The route planning software then produces routes that adhere to these constraints for each and every store however many drops the driver has on his plan. When it comes to arriving on time, the system can factor in variables like or roads that have height, weight, length or width restrictions which could all contribute to making the driver late for his delivery.

Paragon's holds details of customer addresses, delivery quantities, time windows, vehicle sizes, driver shift details, and other transportation parameters. Using a highly developed algorithm designed specifically for optimizing road-based transportation operations, Paragon's software uses digital mapping to calculate the most effective delivery and collection sequences with accurate journey times, allocating loads to appropriate vehicles and drivers accordingly. This ensures that the schedules are geographically feasible to meet promised arrival time windows, while improving fleet utilization and productivity through efficient routes with minimal total mileage incurred and empty running reduced.

The list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on this year's list will be profiled in the November/December 2016 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at .

based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; ; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

