Toronto Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Company Celebrates Its 16th Anniversary

(firmenpresse) - [Toronto SEO Company](http://www.registerit.ca/), Register IT is celebrating their 16th Anniversary, which commemorates 17 wonderful and challenging years of helping companies be found online and do business online. This is a huge milestone for the Oakville, Ontario, Canada-based Digital Marketing business, which has provided SEO, PPC, Reputation Management and Website Development to small and medium sized business owners & entrepreneurs since 1999.



Register IT got it's start in 1999 when they saw the demand for digital marketing and data management via professionally designed websites, search engine marketing, pay per click advertising and social media as the internet was taking hold.



One of the earliest challenges Register IT faced was in the early years, was to be able to deliver amazing content fast as not everyone had unlimited or high speed internet back then. This same challenge is now come full circle as mobile phones are taking a large market share of internet surfing devices, and the need for fast loading simple, efficient websites has come full circle. Back in 1999 it was sometimes difficult to convince a business that they needed to be on the internet and not just the yellow pages; these days, the same problem is repeating itself when trying to explain to businesses that not having a mobile friendly site is detrimental to their being found online, and therefore, their bottom line.



While every business of course faces challenges, some, like Register IT are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories. They have been fortunately to remain a boutique shop that gets business mainly through word of mouth. Happy customers refer more customers. In fact, they were so busy with word of mouth business in the early years that they didn't have time to create their own website and marketing campaigns!



Sarvy Emo, CEO at Register IT was quoted when discussing the Digital Marketing Company. "Register IT has been fortunate to work with some of the best Canadian companies out there, including Lamborghini Canada, The People Bank and many more. We thrive on helping businesses large or small get their web marketing strategy rolling and seeing results."





Register IT's CEO, Sarvy Emo says "We're delighted to be celebrating our 17 Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is honesty, integrity and helping our customers succeed in their vision."



Register IT has big plans for the upcoming year, including launching their own website builder, Piece of Cake, and introducing [Reputation Management](http://www.registerit.ca/reputation-management) to their roster of services.Register IT is always striving to keep up with technology and upcoming trends, both in marketing strategies and social media.



Register IT would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.



More information on the business can be found at www.registerit.ca





