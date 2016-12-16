Realty ONE Group Reflects On 2016 Prestigious Awards and Recognitions

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- -- a dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage and the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brand -- is proud to have been honored with myriad recognitions over the past year. In addition to being awarded Top Workplaces by Orange County Register, the company's many real estate professionals and franchise owners have been recognized for their outstanding industry achievements and community involvement. These high-caliber entrepreneurs and team members are exemplary -- defining the authentic lifestyle brand that is blazing a trail and opening new doors, everyday.

"We could not be more proud of this group of passionate and inspired individuals from our ONE Family," says Realty ONE Group founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew, who himself was named on list in top 20 most powerful leader in real estate for 2015/2016. "Since launching in 2005, we have witnessed so many hardworking men and women reach their greatest potential and it is truly an honor to work with them."

For the second straight year, broker Greg McClure's , with its central office in Sacramento, Calif., was awarded the Roseville Best of the Best Real Estate Company of 2016. McClure is joined by a stellar list of award winners, including Mark Sivek, broker and salesperson at in Henderson, Nev. and a member of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR) board of directors, who was featured as a top real estate professional in the Nevada edition of in August. Also from Realty ONE Group in Henderson, Shannon Fitzpatrick was listed in the top 50 of the nation's Top 100 Real Estate Agents by , a platform where home sellers and buyers can connect with top real estate professionals who compete for their business. Additionally, KC Cyga, the company's Scottsdale, Ariz. managing broker was named Broker of the Year by the Arizona School of Real Estate and Business.

Congratulations also go out to each of the Realty ONE Group professionals listed as a 2016 "40 Under 40" by the for outstanding volunteer work, charitable contributions and community involvement:

Geoffrey Lavell - Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® Hall of Fame Inductee

Jillian Batchelor - Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® Hall of Fame Inductee

Mahshid Barghisavar - Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® Hall of Fame Inductee

Serena M. Heuser - Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®

Yared Rivera - Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®

Tiffany Carlson-Richison - Southeast Valley Regional Association of REALTORS®

Kelley Norton - Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®

Mayra Petrone - Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS®

Joseph Tropple - SouthEast Valley Regional Association of REALTORS®

Influencing and inciting industry change, Realty ONE Group has received awards and accolades from industry peers as well as nonprofit and government organizations. In August, the Orange County District Attorney's Office recognized Realty ONE Group and managing broker Ed Molina of the San Clemente branch for longstanding volunteering and invaluable contributions to OC GRIP (Gang Reduction Intervention Partnership), a nonprofit with more than 200 partners in 13 cities, including police departments, probation departments and more than 100 private businesses and nonprofit organizations. Senior Deputy District Attorney Susan J. Eckermann was on hand to award Molina Volunteer of the Year and present him with a Certificate of Appreciation for his dedication to youth involved in the OC Grip Summer camp, with the San Clemente office receiving a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition and California Legislature Assembly Certificate of Recognition. Molina was also named Volunteer of the Year by the Orange County Association of REALTOR® (OCAR).

"Together we have closed on more than 42,100 transactions, representing 14.5 billion in sales volume since the beginning of 2016," adds Jewgieniew, whose brand, which has been offering franchise opportunities since 2012, landed a spot on the 2016 list, as well as the highly respected list. "It is a remarkable feat and a goal attained -- one which I have no doubt will be surpassed in 2017."

To learn more about Realty ONE Group, visit .

: Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a dynamic, full-service lifestyle real estate brand, dedicated to empowering and advancing tomorrow's real estate professionals, today. Privately owned and 100 percent debt-free since day one, the real estate company has rapidly evolved, with more than 8,800 professionals, in 74 offices across 18 states. Realty ONE Group fosters a collaborative company culture where everyone matters and everyone has a voice. Its simple fee structure enables professionals to achieve greater success, faster. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, and changing lives not only for its clients, but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit .

