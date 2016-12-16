Funding and Grant Proposal Authoring for Sector 5 15v Wireless Charging Chromebooks and Carts Available

(firmenpresse) - ALEXANDRIA, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SECT) announces that the Company has the ability and support team to write Grant Proposals for Public, Private, and Charter schools, as well as colleges and libraries. In order to integrate Sector 5 products and services seamlessly into schools' ongoing data collection, academic project based learning and curricula, Sector 5 has expanded its school services to include the support of a master educator who has successfully worked with national, state and local funding budgets to align Sector 5 products to the standards and available funding sources. This expert can also author funding proposals for local sponsors or funding sources, and identify potential and probable funders for specific needs.

Sector 5's founder wants to help expand the student user audience and staff network for its products. Schools are invited to contact Sector 5 to receive customized School Funding Support.

Roger McKeague, CEO of Sector 5, stated, "Building on my experience in innovative education in Charter Schools, we are bringing a 15v Wireless Charging solution for Chromebooks and charging cart manufacturers. This solution provides educators the freedom to charge portable electronic devices without fumbling for each plug individually, simply sliding each device into its slot and charging starts. This will save a huge amount of time. No more fishing for the correct cables, untangling knots and finding the right way to plug in. It saves money. No more broken or lost wall chargers or damaging a device or its battery by charging with the wrong adapter. Sector 5 is specializing in Chromebooks for the EDU. This solution works especially well in the classroom environment where Chromebooks are shared between students, enabling easy storing, securing, and charging."

McKeague also stated, "Now we have a professional team who can assist schools in writing grants to provide funding to take advantage of this new technology."

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SECT) is a Publicly Traded Proud American Corporation, that develops, manufactures, and sells innovative consumer electronics under its brand name, Sector 5. Sector 5 markets its Chromebooks to educational organizations and other B2B's, and B2C sales channels and distribution with retail sales on AMAZON. It is in development of several new products to serve both the educational, business and retail markets.

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

