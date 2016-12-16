What's new for tax professionals and tax preparers for the 2017 tax-filing season?

IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- -- a dynamic, full-service real estate brokerage and the nation's fastest-growing independent real estate brand -- is proud to have been honored with myriad recognitions over the past year. In addition to ...
CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.The Governments of Canada and Alberta are making a significant investment in the preservation and regeneration of affordable housing in Cal ...
CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- The Governments of Canada and Alberta are making a significant investment in the preservation and regeneration of affordable housing in Calgary. Some $18 million in joint funding will go toward the repair ...
OTTAWA, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Canada Revenue AgencyCanadians work hard for their money and the vast majority pay their fair share of taxes. But there are still too many wealthy Canadians who continue to find ways to not pay what they owe ...