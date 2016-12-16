PowerOne Capital Corp. Acquires Securities of Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- PowerOne Capital Corp. (the "Acquiror"), announces that on December 15, 2016, the Acquiror and its joint actor Capital One Asset Management Limited (the "Joint Actor") acquired additional common shares (the "Shares") of Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (the "Issuer"), pursuant to a rights offering to existing shareholders of the Issuer (the "Rights Offering"). The Acquiror exercised rights to acquire 7,015,448 Shares and the Joint Actor exercised rights to acquire 392,157 Shares. In connection with the Rights Offering, the Acquiror also acquired an additional 1,471,589 Shares pursuant to a stand-by purchase agreement entered among the Issuer and certain other stand-by purchasers. The Acquiror and the Joint Actor collectively acquired a total of 8,879,194 Shares, representing approximately 7.02% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of convertible securities held by the Acquiror and the Joint Actor only) as of December 15, 2016.

Immediately prior to the transactions described above the Acquiror directly owned and controlled 7,015,448 Shares and the Joint Actor directly owned and controlled 392,157 Shares, along with convertible securities entitling the Joint Actor to acquire an additional 695,652 Shares, representing approximately 12.74% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of convertible securities held by the Joint Actor only). Immediately following the transactions, the Acquiror and the Joint Actor directly owned and controlled an aggregate of 16,286,799 Shares, along with convertible securities entitling the Joint Actor to acquire an additional 695,652 Shares, representing approximately 13.42% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of convertible securities held by the Joint Actor only).

These securities were acquired for a purchase price of approximately CAD $0.21 per share and total consideration of approximately C$1,864,631. The securities were not acquired through the facilities of any stock exchange. The Shares were acquired for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and Joint Actor may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of the securities or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the Joint Actor have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.

