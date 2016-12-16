       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
JNBridge Wins Visual Studio Magazine's 2016 Reader's Choice Award

JNBridgePro Recognized for Excellence with Gold Medal in 'Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools' Category

(firmenpresse) - BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- , the leading provider of interoperability tools to connect Java and .NET frameworks, today announced it has been honored with a 2016 Reader's Choice Award from Visual Studio Magazine. JNBridgePro, the company's flagship solution enabling cross-platform communication, received a gold medal in the "Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools" category. It was selected from a pool of more than 400 Visual Studio-related products and services used by developers.

Each fall, hundreds of Visual Studio Magazine readers submit online ballots with their top choices for Visual Studio-related tools and services in 31 categories. Three awards per category are selected, and reflect the products that developers say have had the most impact on their careers.

JNBridgePro, which supports both Visual Studio 2015 and Eclipse, connects anything Java to anything .NET, eliminating cross-platform interoperability issues. With JNBridgePro, developers gain access to any API on the other side, whether or not it's services-enabled. Furthermore, its performance is unmatched: JNBridgePro is hundreds to thousands of times faster than web services. JNBridgePro allows organizations to reduce their upfront development costs, preserve existing investments and save on long-term maintenance costs by keeping original source code untouched.

"This recognition is a testament to our hard work and dedication to making cost-effective and seamless Java-.NET interoperability a reality," said Wayne Citrin, cofounder and CTO, JNBridge. "We are honored to receive this endorsement from those that really matter: the developers that face cross-platform interoperability issues every day."

To see the list of winners, click . For more information on JNBridgePro, please visit

Since 2001, JNBridge has made seamless and cost-effective Java and .NET interoperability a reality. The company's award-winning bridging technology, JNBridgePro and JMS Adapters for .NET and BizTalk, enables cross-platform communication on premises or in the cloud so businesses can focus on innovation, not on solving interoperability issues. More than 600 organizations around the world rely on JNBridge, making it the most popular bridging solution in the industry. To learn more, please follow us on Twitter at (at)jnbridge or visit .

