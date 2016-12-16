MTN and Huawei Build Experience-Driven Mobile Backhaul Network in Nigeria

(firmenpresse) - SHENZHEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Huawei has announced that the African mobile networks operator MTN will use Huawei's IP RAN solution to fully upgrade their mobile backhaul network in Nigeria. The upgrade will enable MTN to provide 100 Mb/s mobile Internet access for users in Nigeria, greatly improving service experience for mobile users and promoting mobile broadband development in West Africa.

Mobile Internet services are developing quickly in West Africa. A growing number of users watch videos on mobile devices, and video services have now become a basic service expected from operators. To improve the service experience for mobile users, MTN, the biggest mobile operator in Nigeria, has decided to build an experience-driven mobile backhaul network to improve the bandwidth and reduce the latency. This starts with launching the LTE network deployment plan. As an important part of end-to-end networks, the mobile backhaul network is vital for providing an optimal experience for users.

Huawei's IP RAN solution uses ATN series routers to form a 10GE access ring and uses terabit routers to form a 100GE core aggregation layer. In this solution, the end-to-end ultra-bandwidth mobile backhaul network increases the bandwidth by four to five times and provides up to 100 Mb/s bandwidth experience for users. The simplified network architecture simplifies metro packet forwarding to one hop, reducing end-to-end service latency by 70% and greatly improving video service quality.

Huawei IP RAN solution enables MTN to provide ultra-bandwidth video services with optimal user experience. In addition, through collaboration with Huawei's Layer 3 Microwave solution, Huawei's IP RAN solution extends Layer 3 to the edge of the backhaul network, shortening end-to-end service provisioning from two weeks to one day. The unified end-to-end Layer 3 network maintenance and innovative IP Flow Performance Measurement (IP FPM) technology (an IP SLA measurement technology) implements minute-level fault diagnosis and improves the network maintenance efficiency by about 18 times.

Hassan Elchami, CTO of MTN, said: "We have deep cooperation with Huawei in multiple domains, including fixed network, wireless network, application and software, data center, cyber security, and management services. I believe that Huawei's experience-driven IP RAN solution will enable MTN to provide better user experience and achieve great business success."

Huawei actively seeks joint innovations with industry-leading operators, aiming to provide users with the optimal experience and helps operators achieve business success. To date, Huawei has deployed more than 190 mobile backhaul networks in over 100 countries, serving one third of global users.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at or follow us on:

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator, connecting subscribers in 22 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code: "MTN." As of 30 September 2016, MTN recorded 234.7 million subscribers across its operations in Afghanistan, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Cyprus, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Republic, Iran, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Swaziland, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zambia.

Visit us at, and

