Global Alpha Worldwide Growth Fund Announces a Special Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Global Alpha Worldwide Growth Fund (TSX: GAF.UN) (the "Fund") announced today a special cash distribution for the month of January.

The Fund declared a special distribution estimated to be $0.25 per unit (the "Special Distribution") to be paid on January 13, 2017 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2016. The estimated amount of $0.25 per unit may change depending on any other transactions of the Fund occurring before year end. The Special Distribution was declared because of the net income of the Fund for tax purposes (including the full amount of net realized capital gains).

Further information about Global Alpha Worldwide Growth Fund can be found at under "Closed-End Funds".

Global Alpha Worldwide Growth Fund

