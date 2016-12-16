Pendleton Grain Growers sells fuel business to Mid Columbia Producers Inc.

Local cooperatives come to agreement to continue serving local Ag community fuel needs

(firmenpresse) - PENDLETON, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/16/16 -- Pendleton Grain Growers (PGG), a member-owned agricultural marketing and supply cooperative serving the farming communities of Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington, has sold its fuel division today to Mid Columbia Producers Inc. (MCP). The deal, effective today, follows through on the board of directors' commitment to secure the best possible outcome for members, employees and the wider agricultural community.

"The PGG board of directors has been seeking a local buyer for the cooperative's fuel assets that would continue to serve the fuel needs of our community with the level of service they received from PGG," said Tim Hawkins, chairman of the co-op board. "As a fellow local co-op, we feel MCP is the right partner for our customers and members."

Jeff Kaser, manager of MCP, led the purchaser's interests. The agreement covers all the existing fuel inventory, trucks and operating assets. MCP is also expected to hire current PGG employees involved in the fuel business.

"The acquisition of PGG's fuel assets further demonstrates MCP's competitive edge in the agricultural marketplace and allows us to serve more customers," said Kaser. "We are thrilled to expand the fuel offerings we currently provide, both to our existing members and to potential customers throughout the communities we serve."

Beginning today, MCP members and customers will have access to the expanded fuel offerings and can work directly with MCP to schedule fuel orders and deliveries. PGG members can expect a seamless transition to MCP. PGG fuel cards will continue to be honored by PGG and MCP until March 31, 2017. Customers can sign up to use MCP fuel cards starting today. MCP will maintain the high quality of service it provides to its existing fuel customers and looks forward to servicing the PGG fuel accounts.

Mid Columbia Producers Inc. is a farmer-owned cooperative formed in 1988 by two neighboring cooperatives merging resources to better serve their patrons through increased marketing strength. MCP has continued to advance into new marketplaces by pursuing opportunities and forming strategic partnerships. MCP serves customers and patrons throughout the Pacific Northwest with grain, seed, petroleum and fuel services. It also operates grain elevators in Sherman, Wasco, Gilliam, Morrow and Klickitat Counties, warehousing grain for producers from Northern Oregon, Central Oregon and Washington. MCP is based in Moro, Oregon, with a satellite office in Bend, Or.

Founded in 1929, Pendleton Grain Growers is a member-owned agricultural marketing and supply cooperative that has served the farming communities of Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington.

Contact:



Erin Krug

503-320-9606

PressRelease by

Pendleton Grain Growers

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/16/2016 - 18:43

Language: English

News-ID 513497

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pendleton Grain Growers

Stadt: PENDLETON, OR





Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease